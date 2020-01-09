Travel To Thailand With Your Loved One By Air, Road Or Rail This Holiday Season

The holiday season is here and suitcases are being packed everywhere. For those looking to escape the bitter cold and enjoy the calm breeze at the beach but some foreign locale, then Thailand is the place to be. With its rustic culture and ancient Buddhist temples, Thailand gives off the perfect tropical aura.

In recent years, it has also become a hot tourist spot being fairly well connected with the world. For those planning for a trip to Thailand, here is how they can reach this tropical beauty by air, rail and road.

Travel to Thailand by air

India is well-connected to Thailand by air. There are flights from all the major cities of the country to Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.

Bangkok has two international airports, Don Mueang International Airport and Suvarnabhumi Airport. All the direct flights from Kolkata, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Mumbai and Chennai arrive at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport. This airport is located 30 kilometres east of Bangkok. The fastest flight to Bangkok is from Kolkata with a travel-time of less than three hours.

Flight fare from New Delhi to Thailand is also extremely low during the offseason, that is summer and monsoon. One can book a flight from Delhi to Bangkok or Phuket as both are well connected to all parts of the country.

From Delhi to Thailand, the travel time is four hours by non-stop flight and eight hours by connecting flights. The airlines one can avail are SpiceJet, AirAsia, IndiGo, Thai Airways, GoAir, SriLankan Airlines, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Air India, Singapore Airlines, Vistara, China Eastern Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways and HAHN AIR SYSTEMS and Emirates Airline.

Also Read: Travel To Rome: Here Are The 3 Best Things To Do While In The City

Travel to Thailand by train

Unfortunately, there are no railway routes from India to anywhere in Thailand. The only way is to go on a trip to Thailand by train is to board the international train from Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) to Padang Besar station at the Thailand-Malaysia border. However, one can commute within Thailand by the rail route which is very well maintained and is said to be a pleasant experience altogether.

Also Read: Budget Trip To Rishikesh: Travel To The Holy City In Under Rs. 7000

Travel to Thailand by road

If one plans to travel to Thailand by the road, then the first and foremost thing they should know is that the journey will be very tiresome, not to mention time-consuming.

A road-trip to Thailand also needs a higher budget than travelling by air. From Delhi to Thailand, the distance is about 4000km. The route for the road-trip to Thailand that one must take is Delhi-Myanmar-Thailand. Many official documents will be required along the way and a Myanmar visa along with a visa for Thailand.

If one is taking a trip to Thailand in their own vehicle, then it also requires security money for the vehicle which is 200% of the vehicle’s total value.

Also Read: Travel To These Snowy Destinations In India To Have Amazing Winter Experience

Also Read: Travel To Turkey And Experience The Grandeur Istanbul And Popular Turkish Cuisine