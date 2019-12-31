Things To Do In Bodrum And Izmir When Exploring Off-beat Locales In Turkey

Turkey is a city with magnificent and splendid places that will surely enchant and mesmerize you deeply. Defining the grandeur of the city in words is difficult because as time is passing out, Turkey is getting more young, beautiful and lovely. It treasures some really beautiful landscapes, heritage sites, and astonishing mosques.

As mentioned earlier, Turkey has a culture that has matured as time has passed, and the natural beauty has also got accentuated with time. Some architectural landmarks showcase some constant up-gradation from traditional to modern structures. Mostly travellers or visitors visit Istanbul when they visit Turkey. To move over some other beautiful places in Turkey to ignore the chaos of Istanbul, visit Bodrum and Izmir which are equally popular attractions inTurkey. So, here are some places and things that one should include in their Turkey wander list before visiting there.

Things to do in Bodrum and Izmir when travelling in Turkey

Bodrum

Considered as the Turkish sin city, Bodrum is a well-known city, known for its crystal clear waters, hot summer nights, and the stunning jet-set crowd. Previously this city was a small fishing village but now it has become a jet-set beautiful spot by revamping itself. Bodrum has managed very well to retain its old-world charm. One of the most important things that glitter in the city more than the exotic Aegean Sea is the incredible crowd.

Places to visit in Bodrum

Turkish coffee shops

Bodrum castle

Bodrum bazaar

Dinner at Berk Balik

A night out at Halikarnas

The Aegean Sea to try some water sports like jet boarding or wakeboarding

Image source: @bodrumdayasam

Image source: @muglada_bugun

Izmir

A popular port city, Izmir is a perfect spot for you to enjoy spending time at pristine beaches. The best thing to do here is to walk along the Kordon, Izmir’s palm-lined waterfront walkway. Izmir has some places that seem to be the most popular places and most visited spots by tourists. The locals here are extremely friendly, kind, and welcoming.

Places to visit in Izmir

Konak Square (the central square)

Kadifekale (an old castle)

Alsancak (area lined with cafes)

Local markets

Hookah bars

Image source: @behcetulutla

Image source: @behcetulutla

