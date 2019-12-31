Things To Do In Marrakesh And Places To Explore In The Imperial City

Marrakesh is an imperial city in western Morocco and is also considered as a major economic centre. The city is also home to many beautiful mosques, hammams, gardens, many rooftop restaurants and palaces. Marrakesh is a city which is always on the move and travellers or visitor to the city have to find their place in this chaotic rhythm of the city. There are many things to do in this frenetic city. So, start your trip to Marrakesh which will surely give you a different ride to your life and make your trip an unforgettable one. Here are the options and things to do in Marrakech-

Things to do in Marrakesh: Here is how you can explore the city

Kutubiyya Mosque

One of the largest mosques in Marrakesh, the Kutubiyya Mosque, is touted to be the most beautiful in all of Morocco. The name of the mosque is also unevenly delivered as Jami' al-Kutubiyah, Kutubiya Mosque, Kutubiyyin Mosque, and Mosque of the Booksellers. This place is the best thing to do in Marrakesh and a must-visit mosque to observe the amazing architecture of this place.

Location: Medina Jamaa El Fena, 40000, Morocco

Image source: @turmundial

Bahia Palace

It is an attractive palace architecture, and also one of the best places to visit in Marrakesh. The set of gardens in the palace make the Bahia Palace more mesmerising. This palace was built in the late 19th century and also envisioned to be one of the greatest places of its time. The architectural styles of this palace have Islamic and Moorish influences.

Location: Avenue Imam El Ghazali, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco

Image source: @bahiapalace

Jama El Fna Market

Located in the main medina quarter of Marrakesh, Jemma el-Fna is a square and market place visited by a large number of travellers. This market is considered to be used by locals and tourists. Leather goods are frequented by visitors who flock the market to buy wallets, belts, bags, shoes and other items that are handmade in the city.

Location: Passage Prince Moulay Rachid, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco

Image source: @lukassa93

Jardin Majorelle

Jardin Majorelle is also one of the must-visit botanical gardens in Marrakesh. It is an artist’s landscape garden which is of two and a half acres. This garden located in Marrakech, Morocco was created by the French Orientalist artist, Jacques Majorelle. This place was featured as a Cubist villa designed by the French architect, Paul Sinoir in the 1930s.

Location: Rue Yves St Laurent, Marrakesh 40090, Morocco

Image source: @jardinmajoremarrakech

Image source: @jardinmajoremarrakech

