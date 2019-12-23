Things To Do In Connaught Place: Best Boutiques To Buy Fashionable Clothes From

Everyone has their own personal sense of style. Style is something that differs from person to person, place to place and time to time. Fashion keeps on evolving and so do people with it. Some people prefer ready-made clothes while there are people who believe in getting their clothes tailored. Delhi is one of the most popular cities in India where fashion plays a very prominent role especially in this era of social media. So if you are someone who lives in Delhi, are wanted to up your style game and looking out for some great boutiques, here are top 3 boutiques in Connaught Place that you must visit:

1) Greenways

With a Google rating of 4.2/5 stars, Greenways has one of the best collections of ethnic clothing for women with a great ambience. The place is located at E-20, Block E, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001 and opens at 10:30 am while shuts at 8 pm every day except for Sundays. On Sundays, the boutique opens at 11:30 am and shuts at 8 pm.

2) Mohanlal Sons

Mohanlal Sons has a google rating of 4.1/5 stars and is located at B-21, Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, Inner Circle, New Delhi, Delhi 110001 and is a very well-known boutique for men's clothing, especially ethnic wear. Mohanlal Sons have 12 showrooms spread across New Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Jammu, Dehradun, Haldwani, Kanpur and Bareilly.

3) SOCH

SOCH is yet another boutique for women's clothing which is located at 23, Regal Building, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001. The boutique opens at 10:30 am while it shuts at 9:30 pm every day including weekends. The timings may differ on Christmas while SOCH has a google rating of 4.1/5 stars too.

