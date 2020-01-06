Places To Visit In Varkala For A Once In A Lifetime Experience

Varkala is often regarded as the Kashi of South India due to its significant religious importance. The place has been home to several Hindu pilgrimages since the 12th century. The place offers scenic beauty and a range of beaches for you to take a dip in. Here are a few things you could do while in Varkala.

Places to visit in Varkala

Varkala Beach

Many pilgrims visit this beach to bathe and wash off their sins. The beach also has another name called ‘Papanasham’ which means destroyer of sins. Besides that, the beach is the only place in South India to have a tertiary sedimentary formation of cliffs. This is quite a unique sight to see on the otherwise flat coasts of Kerala. The numerous shops and restaurants attract a lot of tourists. The place also has a car parking facility atop the cliff which adds to a marvellous sunset viewing experience.

Anjengo Lighthouse

This lighthouse was initially built by the British close to a century ago and is one of the most prominent places to visit. The lighthouse if 130 feet high with 11 floors and 200 steps to reach the top. The climb is sure to break a sweat, however, the view from the top is something that cannot be missed. The place does require you to purchase a ticket to go to the top along with your camera, however, it is worth the amazing picturesque beauty that can be seen from there.

Coffee Temple

A must visit place for all coffee enthusiast is the Coffee temple at Varkala. The place is dedicated to coffee and serves the beverage with a blend of a variety of spices. The place is famous for serving its Cardamom coffee and attracts tourist to this place due to its immense popularity.

