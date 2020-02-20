Ahead Of President Trump's India Visit, Here's How You Can Spend 'kuchh Din' In Gujarat

US President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady of the US, Melania Trump are going to be in India for an official two-day visit. They will be arriving on February 24, 2020, and will leave on February 25, 2020. Trump is all set to become the first serving US President to visit Gujarat.

Trump's India visit places

After arriving at Sardar Vallabhbhai Airport, Donald Trump will be having a 22km long roadshow. Both Trump and PM Modi will then visit Sabarmati Ashram where they will pay their respect to Mahatma Gandhi. After that, they will be heading to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium to attend the Namaste Trump event that will have an attendance of approximately 1.25 lakh people.

The event will have cultural performances with some Bollywood celebrities also expected to attend. After their formal lunch, Trump will be heading to Agra to tour the iconic Taj Mahal. On their second day, Trump will be at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. After that, he will head for Raj Ghat. After all this, the president will be starting with his formal meetings and discussions.

Places to visit in Gujarat

One can spend quality time in Gujarat as it has many things to offer. One of the main tourist attractions in Gujarat is the Statue of Unity. It is dedicated to Indian independence activist Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. One can also visit the famous salt desert Rann of Kutch when in Gujarat. One of the most sacred places in India, Dwarka, is also located in Gujarat.

Places to see in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad is famous for its beautiful lakes like Thor lake, Vastrapur lake, Kankaria lake and also the Sabarmati riverfront. One can also visit Sabarmati ashram for its peace. The not so known Kite museum can also be paid a visit to.

Places to eat in Ahmedabad

When in Ahmedabad one can never miss out on desi Gujju Pizza at Jassuben’s Pizza. Ahmedabad’s Law Garden is famous for its lip-smacking street food. For a Gujarati cultural delight, one cannot miss the amazing thali at Vishala. To unwind from the traditional Gujarati cuisine, a place called Mirch Masala is the perfect fit. It is famous for its fiery north Indian delicacies.