Netizens Compare 'God Bows Down To Donald Trump' Placard With 1935 Germany

A placard that is recently going viral on social media as it said that ''God himself bowed down to the United States President Donald Trump''. The placard that was placed outside a Trump's supporter's house read, "God bows down to President Donald J Trump, declares 'he is perfect' - Trump 2020". The viral placard is offending many on social media as it violates the first of the 10th commandments, which says, "Thou shall have no other gods before me."

Post gets over 39k likes

The picture of the viral placard was shared by a Twitter user named Antonia Lee Donnelly, which has garnered more than 39,000 likes on the microblogging platform. Some people on Twitter also took a sarcastic jibe at the placard as one posted a meme that read, "Dear Donald, God here. The voice calling you 'the chosen one' is not me. Take your meds." While another wrote, "These are the same people that believe cowboys and dinosaurs coexisted."

Read: Ahmedabad To Welcome US President With Grand 'Namaste Trump' Event, Declares Ram Madhav

Now I've seen everything. pic.twitter.com/SWfjiCU4vI — Antonia Lee Donnelly (@DonnellyAntonia) February 17, 2020

Read: 'Is He Lord Ram?': Congress Doesn't Expect Much From Trump's Visit; Hurls 'machoman' Jibe

That point when we realize just how close we are to 1935 Germany....... — Too Tired (@Alwaystiredtoo) February 17, 2020

Literally the first commandment, and the person with this sign couldn’t follow https://t.co/fU7sFZtr4F — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 17, 2020

Let me get this straight:



The infallible, omnipotent being that created the heaven and earth in 7 days bows down to a creature with a 74 word vocabulary who doesn't possess the technical skills to operate an umbrella. — 🆘Gym Jordan's Jacket🆘 (@teddyyyr74) February 17, 2020

Read: POTUS Donald Trump's India Visit A Stand-alone Affair - No Pakistan, No Afghanistan

Many users also took a jibe at evangelical Christians, who are reportedly believed to have donated for Trump's campaign in 2016 and also hold primary positions in his administration. According to reports, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo both identify themselves as evangelical Christians.

Are the evangelicals ok? Should someone do a wellness check? — Clea Bean (@soul_souping) February 17, 2020

Read: 'Trump Using India Visit For Elections': NCP Takes Issue With US President's 'propaganda'