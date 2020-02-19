The Debate
Netizens Compare 'God Bows Down To Donald Trump' Placard With 1935 Germany

US News

A placard that recently surfaced online is going viral on social media as it said that God himself bowed down to the United States President Donald Trump.

Netizens

A placard that is recently going viral on social media as it said that ''God himself bowed down to the United States President Donald Trump''. The placard that was placed outside a Trump's supporter's house read, "God bows down to President Donald J Trump, declares 'he is perfect' - Trump 2020". The viral placard is offending many on social media as it violates the first of the 10th commandments, which says, "Thou shall have no other gods before me."

Post gets over 39k likes

The picture of the viral placard was shared by a Twitter user named Antonia Lee Donnelly, which has garnered more than 39,000 likes on the microblogging platform. Some people on Twitter also took a sarcastic jibe at the placard as one posted a meme that read, "Dear Donald, God here. The voice calling you 'the chosen one' is not me. Take your meds." While another wrote, "These are the same people that believe cowboys and dinosaurs coexisted."

Many users also took a jibe at evangelical Christians, who are reportedly believed to have donated for Trump's campaign in 2016 and also hold primary positions in his administration. According to reports, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo both identify themselves as evangelical Christians. 

