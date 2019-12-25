Things To Do In Indiranagar: 3 Cafes That Are Perfect For A Romantic Date

Bengaluru is known to have a happening nightlife. Along with that, Bengaluru is a great place to shop too. During festivals or over the weekends, shopping lovers in Bengaluru head out to their local markets, bazaars or retail shops to indulge. If you and your partner are looking to splurge and have some quality time together in Bengaluru where you take your partner out on a date. Let us take a look at some of the romantic places in Indiranagar.

Top 3 Cafe to visit in Indira Nagar

The Mad Teapot Cafe

The menu has caramel milkshake which is one of the delicious things in the menu. The ambience is beautiful and is situated next to Toit, Binnamangala, Stage 1, Indiranagar. One of the best spots if your planning to go on a date, you can impress the person with your choice of place.

The Teal Door Cafe

The interior of this place is pretty. They also have a good amount of space for the customers. Outdoor seating is also available. It is good to place for hangout. Their menu has many varieties of foods and if your planning to go out on a date this might be a great place to go. The place is silent and one can have great conversations there with their partner.

Cafe Max

The ambience is good, especially in the nights. The desserts you get here are tasty as per customer reviews. The food is good and you must consider going to that place.

