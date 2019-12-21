Things To Do In Indiranagar: Places To Find Best Home Decor Shops In Bengaluru

Bangalore is known for having a happening nightlife. But shopping in the city is something that is not any less happening. During the festive periods or on the weekends, shopping lovers in Bangaluru head out to their local markets, bazaars or a retail shops to indulge. Whether you need cutesy showpieces, classy home decors or cool furniture, these home décor shops in Indiranagar, Bengaluru will give your home a new touch.

Olie

Online home décor and lighting brand Olie has its own store in Indiranagar’s 80 feet road. It is easy to spot the shop with its pretty lamps and plush cushions peeking through the glass window. The collection includes travel bags, cushion covers, pouches and toiletry kits. The shop also had a grand collection of decorated boxes, notepads and books.

Mirador

Located into Krishna Temple road, Mirador has anything and everything for homely, modern, quirky or traditional decors. One can also find some cane furniture like a white chair and garden chairs and tables. They also have their own collection of candle holders, ceramic vases, jars, soap dishes and a wide range of mirrors.

Levitate

This is a store for chunky jewellery, hand-painted henna crockery and beautiful candles. One thing people love about this store is their ambience. Those walls filled with Old Bollywood posters, the aroma of flowers and glowing lights adds the beauty to the shop. Some of the attractions of the shop are handmade African slippers, Rajasthani tote bags, and many more.

Varnam

The shop has a collection of handcrafted lac ware products with natural colours. Their functional pieces like the Gubbi Paperweight and Photo stand or the charming Globe Night Lamp are sure to buy. This is a perfect place to buy kinds of stuff to redo your work station.

Purple Turtles

One can find distressed furniture, block-printed cushions, bed covers, printed rugs and all kinds of lamps here. For fancy lightings, you can find desk lamps featuring industrial designs and helix lights. At the very least, just go and check the store out to see how pretty and wonderful collection of home décor it is.

