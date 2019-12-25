The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Things To Do In Indiranagar: Best Restaurants That Are Perfect For Family Lunch Plans

Travel

Things to do in Indiranagar: places to visit for casual dining with your family in the famous city of Bengaluru. Read on to know about their famous dishes.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
things to do in indiranagar

Among the many places to explore in India, Bengaluru is one of the famous cities. It is known for its variety of food and tourism. Nowadays, because of a busy schedule, we barely have time to spend with our family. In the middle of your hectic schedule, if you have managed to take some time out to spend with your family, and are planning to take them out on lunch, then these restaurants might be of help to you. Here are some of the best restaurants to visit in Indiranagar, Bengaluru with your family.

ALSO READ | Things To Do In Indiranagar: Places To Find Best Home Decor Shops In Bengaluru

4 best casual dining restaurants in Indiranagar

ALSO READ | Things To Do In Indiranagar: Best Bakeries For All The Dessert Lovers In Bengaluru

Toit Bangalore

One of the best places in Bengaluru. Their address is near KFC Restaurant 100 Feet Road, Indira Nagar. As per customer reviews, ambience and food quality is amazing. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Toit (@toitbeerco) on

Smoke House Deli

This is one of the favourite places of people staying in Bengaluru. As per customer reviews, the ambience and the food, both are perfect. Cheesecake is one of their special dishes. It is perfect for family outings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Smoke House Deli (@smokehousedeli) on

ALSO READ | Bengaluru Man's Query To Police Leaves Netizens In Splits

Bombay Brasserie 

This place has good Ambience. They even have an outdoor seating arrangement. It has veg and non-veg options. They serve mocktails, cocktails and alcohol. Bombay Brasserie has few antic pieces which are attractive. The place is situated at Indiranagar, Bengaluru.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bombay Brasserie (@bombaybrasserie_in) on

ALSO READ | Travel To Odisha: Best Place In Odisha To Visit, Explore And Enjoy

Chianti

The place is near Gold Gym, HAL 2nd Stage, Doopanahalli, Indiranagar, Bengaluru. You can order food online from this restaurant. There are different dishes of foods available for veg and non-veg lovers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chianti Ristorante Pune (@chiantiristorantepune) on

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NETZENS DECLARE MSD AS FAV CAP'N
PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO VAJPAYEE
GVL NARASIMHA RAO SLAMS OWAISI
BOLLYWOOD WISHES A MERRY CHRISTMAS
'NRC BEING SMUGGLED INTO NPR'
WB GUV AND MAMATA BANERJEE TUSSLE