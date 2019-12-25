Things To Do In Indiranagar: Best Restaurants That Are Perfect For Family Lunch Plans

Among the many places to explore in India, Bengaluru is one of the famous cities. It is known for its variety of food and tourism. Nowadays, because of a busy schedule, we barely have time to spend with our family. In the middle of your hectic schedule, if you have managed to take some time out to spend with your family, and are planning to take them out on lunch, then these restaurants might be of help to you. Here are some of the best restaurants to visit in Indiranagar, Bengaluru with your family.

4 best casual dining restaurants in Indiranagar

Toit Bangalore

One of the best places in Bengaluru. Their address is near KFC Restaurant 100 Feet Road, Indira Nagar. As per customer reviews, ambience and food quality is amazing.

Smoke House Deli

This is one of the favourite places of people staying in Bengaluru. As per customer reviews, the ambience and the food, both are perfect. Cheesecake is one of their special dishes. It is perfect for family outings.

Bombay Brasserie

This place has good Ambience. They even have an outdoor seating arrangement. It has veg and non-veg options. They serve mocktails, cocktails and alcohol. Bombay Brasserie has few antic pieces which are attractive. The place is situated at Indiranagar, Bengaluru.

Chianti

The place is near Gold Gym, HAL 2nd Stage, Doopanahalli, Indiranagar, Bengaluru. You can order food online from this restaurant. There are different dishes of foods available for veg and non-veg lovers.