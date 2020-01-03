Visit THESE Tattoo Parlours In Fort Kochi To Get Yourself Inked

The body is like a canvas crafted with scars, marks and more. Many people choose to paint their body canvas with meaningful tattoos that stay with them forever. Tattoos are a form of self-expression, self-identity, memorabilia, celebrations of milestones or simply a way to express freedom. Tattoos have been a part of human society for ages. In places near Fort Kochi, there are several professional tattoo artists that can make amazing designs. Here is a list of some of the many tattoo studios in Fort Kochi.

Fernz Shadow tattoo studio

Fernz Shadow tattoo studio located in Chirattapalam Junction in Fort Kochi is amongst the most popular tattoo studios in the city. They offer several types of tattooing methods such as Modern Tattoo, Old School Tattoo, Tribal Tattoo, UV Night Glow Tattoo, Temporary Tattoo, and Customized Tattoo. So, with these many options, one can visit and get their favourite designs inked to look rugged and cool.

BodyArt Estudio

Body Art Estudio is known for its effectiveness and smooth designing ways. They provide a relaxing environment when a person gets themselves inked. The studio is popular in Kochi for its graphical designs and portraits. A person can visit this place from Tuesday to Friday, and it is opened from 10 am to 6 pm. One can find this place in Oberon Mall in Kochi.

Dreamcatcher Tattoo Studio

Known for their excellence, Dreamcatcher Tattoo Studio only offers permanent tattoos to their customers. The place is bombarded by customers as they are very well-known for effectively comforting their customers and providing them with better services. The people who work for this art studio only provide services to people who take appointments beforehand.

