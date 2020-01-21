Things To Do In Kolkata: Three Best Tattoo Parlours In Park Street

Getting inked which started off in the early 3000's BC became the trend since the 1960s because of the biker and hippie culture in the west. The trend soon paved its way to every part of the world and till date is considered trendy in several countries across the globe, India is one of them. One should be extremely cautious when it comes to choosing the right parlour to get tattooed from. So if you finding a nice tattoo parlour in park street, Kolkata, here are the best tattoo parlours around the vicinity:

1) 3 Cube Tattoo

With the highest rating of 4.9/5 stars on google, 3 Cube Tattoo tops the list of best tattoo parlours in park street, Kolkata. It is situated at 166A, Sarat Bose Rd, Manoharpukur, Kalighat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029 and opens at 11 am while it shuts at 11 pm every day including weekends.

2) Lizard's Skin Tattoos

With the second-highest rating of 4.8/5 stars on google, Lizard's Skin Tattoos falls second in this list. The tattoo studio is located at Mall, on the 1st Floor, of Central Bank, 392/1, Prince Anwar Shah Rd, Main Road, opposite South City, bang, Kolkata, West Bengal 700045 and opens at 11:30 am every day while it is closed on Mondays.

3) Calcutta Ink Tattoo Studio

Falling third in the list is Calcutta Ink Tattoo Studio with a google rating of 4.7/5 stars. The tattoo studio is located at Anjali jewellers, 7 Ballygunge Terrace, lane, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029 and it opens at 11:30 am every day and shuts down at 9 pm, including weekends.

