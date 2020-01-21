Things To Do In Kolkata: Three Best Spas Located In Park Street

Park street is a famous thoroughfare in the city of Kolkata, India. In the 1970s and 1980s, much of Kolkata's nightlife took place in Park Street, with many clubs and restaurants situated there. There are some of the best spas situated in the vicinity for you to have a great spa experience. Thus, here are some of the best spas in Park Street, Kolkata if you are in search for some:

1) Evokes, Mirza Galib Street

With one of the highest ratings of 4.3/5 stars on google, Evokes tops the list of best spas in Park Street, Kolkata. It is located at 27, Mirza Galib St, Esplanade, Taltala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700016 and opens at 11 a.m while shuts down at 9 p.m every day including weekends.

2) The 25 Spa, Esplanade

With the second-highest rating of 4.1/5 stars on google, The 25 Spa, Esplanade falls second in this list. The spa is situated at 1st floor YMCA Building, 25, Jawaharlal Nehru Rd, New Market Area, Dharmatala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700087 and is 2 minutes away from Indian Museum. It opens at 11:30 am and shuts at 8:30 pm every day including weekends.

3) Aura Spa, The Park, Kolkata

Falling third in this list is Aura Spa, The Park, Kolkata with the rating of 4.0/5 on google. It is located at The Park Hotel, 17, Park St, Maidan, Taltala, Kolkata, West Bengal and you will have to contact them on 033 2249 9000 to book an appointment or check for availability of slots as no timings are mentioned.

