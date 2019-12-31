Places In Kolkata That Offer The City's Most Delicious Puchkas

Puchka is sold all over in India with different names. In Maharashtra, it is called Pani Puri. In UP it is Phulki. In Delhi, it is called Gol Gappe, while in Kolkata the dish is commonly called as Puchka. Whatever the name used, there is no denying the fact that this amazing snack is crunchy, juicy and filled with several delicious filling that manages to tantalize your taste buds. Here is a list of best places to enjoy Kolkata’s best Puchkas-

Salt Lake

Kolkata is famous for its delicious Puchkas and the area of Salt Lake is filled with many stalls that offer the city’s best Puchkas. However, there is one stall near tower no 4 which is particularly famous for providing some delicious Puchkas with pleasing stuffing inside. The person who serves will prominently provide the exact flavours as per the need of his customer.

New Market

New Market is known for its rich variety of street food in the Bengali city. But, it has some of the greatest Puchka stalls where the locals visit almost daily to enjoy the delicious snacks. Every food hub in the area has a Puchka stall. Thus, making it an ideal place for all fast-food lovers.

Ultadanga Crossing

A person visiting this place will find themselves amazed by the several flavours offered in the area. The area is always crowded but it is worth the wait for the heartwarming snacks offered in Ultadanga Crossing. It is popular because of its crunchy stuffed juicy Puchkas. The place has been offering delicious snacks for a long time, building its customers all its way.

Hindustan Park

Filled with many fast food stalls, the Hindustan Park is amongst the oldest places where Puchka stalls royally sell their crunchy Puchkas. Customers flock this place for the juicy and crunchy Puchkas and its quality.

Lake Side

To truly enjoy the quality of Puchkas, Lake Side stalls are excellent. The area is the best place to go with friends and loved ones to enjoy the view of the beautiful sunset and the lovely horizon. After the scenic experience, people visit the nearby stalls in the area to enjoy the fulfilling experience of munching on tasty Puchkas.

