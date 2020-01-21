Things To Do In Meenambakkam: 5 Best Places To Spend Time With Your Kids

Meenambakkam in Chennai lies in the Southern part of the state Tamil Nadu. Chennai as a city is famous for its rugged terrains, evergreen thickets and lip-smacking local cuisine. It can be a great destination for a holiday and to enjoy some family time with your kids. There are numerous things one can do while on a jaunt in Meenambakkam. From witnessing the beautiful beaches to visiting pilgrimage, the list is never-ending. Amongst countless things to do in Meenambakkam, take a look at our top picks for you.

Top five things to do in Meenambakkam

A stroll at Marina Beach

Marina beach is one of the most popular beaches at Meenambakkam, Chennai. The beach is always full of tourists and visitors due to its surreal sunrise view. When it comes to things to do in Meenambakkam, there's no way you can skip this ideal tourist-site. One can gorge upon some street food, get a dip into the ocean and get sun-kissed at this popular beach in Chennai. A great place to visit with your kids, where they can enjoy making sand-castles and you re-live your childhood days with them.

Witness history at Fort St. George

When one thinks of things to do in Meenambakkam, a place that comes in mind is Fort St. George. The tourist-site has a lot of historical importance attached to it. Built in the 17th century, the fort also includes a church and a museum within it. The monument gives an insight into the lifestyle of colonial British rulers in ancient history. Visiting this church with your kids will truly help them to study a part of world history closely.

A ride in the Chennai Metro

Kids love rides, be it on wheels or metro. The Chennai metro is one of the cleanest metros across the nation. A ride with your kids can be really fun. The Chennai metro is a great mode of transport to reach your desired destination. It is just 6 kilometers away from Meenambakkam. A metro ride should be on top of the list of things to do in Meenambakkam.

Fun games at Tent and Trek

While travelling with kids one has to keep in mind to visit places which are kid-friendly in nature, so that that they can have fun. Tent and Trek offers a huge range of water sports for both kids and adults. The employees of Tent and Trek help individuals enjoy fun-activities at their maximum capacity.

A visit to Jagannath Temple

A highly famous holy place in the state of Tamil Nadu, very near to Meenambakkam is the Jagannath Temple. This temple has an array of devotees every day, who come to seek blessings. It is a replica of Jagannath Puri temple in terms of architecture and deity.