Things To Do In Meenambakkam And Restaurants To Visit For A Perfect Romantic Date

Meenambakkam in Chennai lies in the Southern part of the state Tamil Nadu. Chennai as a city is famous for its rugged terrains, evergreen thickets, and lip-smacking local cuisine. It can be a great destination for a holiday and to enjoy some quality time with your partner.

There is also a plethora of stunning restaurants in the Meenambakkam area, offering some flavoursome dishes. Amongst countless eateries here, take a look at some captivating cafes which are great options to go on a romantic date.

Samudra

If you want to impress someone on a first date, then the Samudra restaurant is the ideal destination for you. Every single piece of the art exhibit in this lavish restaurant is something you shouldn't miss. From a great food menu to welcoming ambience, Samudra offers a luxurious dining experience.

It is highly recommended place if you are looking for a perfect setting with a romantic vibe to it. Samudra is located at 24 GST Road, Chennai. It opens at 7:00 pm. and the closing time is 11:00 pm in night.

The Irish House

The Irish House provides a perfect blend of modern ambience with traditional dining style. This restaurant offers a good variety of munchies like burgers, sandwiches, etc alongside proper three-course meal options. It is a great place to enthral a deep romantic conversation with your partner.

The Irish House is located on the 3rd floor of the Domestic Airport. It opens at 8:00 am. The closing time is 11:00 pm. The place is a popular eatery-joint for couples.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is amidst the popular restaurants in Meenabakkam which has a fascinating interior. With funky chairs and tables and a modern feel to it, Cinnamon restaurant is a great place to spend some good time with your partner on a dinner date.

Cinnamon is located in 24 GST Road, Meenabakkam, Chennai area. It opens at 6:30 am. and the closing time is 11:00 pm. The most unique thing about this restaurant is that it offers Japanese delicacies to its customers.

