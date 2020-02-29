The Debate
Things To Do This Weekend In Delhi: Here Is What You Can Do From Feb 29 To Mar 01, 2020

Travel

Things to do this weekend in Delhi: Here is a list of various activities that you can engage in over the weekend of February 29 to March 01, 2020. Read here

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
things to do this weekend in delhi

Delhi is a very happening city with many fun-filled activities that you can enjoy over the weekend. What to do this weekend in Delhi is a very tough question. As it is surrounded by beautiful architectural marvels, from the remnants from the colonial rule to the pride of the national capital, Delhi provides residents with too many options. But to enjoy the perfect chilly weather and pleasant climate, here are some things to do this weekend in Delhi.

What to do this weekend in Delhi (morning):

Visit Humayun's Tomb early in the morning and India gate and the Mughar gardens

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Royal &Incredible India (@incredible_india390) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Krishna | INDIA🇮🇳 (@arjunkrishna_) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashish Tyagi (@aashishactivetyagi) on

What to do this weekend in Delhi (evenings)

Things to do this weekend in Delhi: Visit Qutub Minar at sunset and then dinner at a restaurant of your choice.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 📸AYUSH KANAUJIA (@photosbyayush) on

Things to do this weekend in Delhi: Hitting the Imperfecto Hauz Khas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Tiwari 🧗🏻‍♂️ (@rohitonstrings) on

Mango Kitchen & Bar is reportedly one of the best night clubs to visit 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samaksh Saxena (@axzane.in) on

Summer House Cafe is also reportedly one of the best night clubs in the area

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PHASE (@phasebyjuiceboxmusic) on

(Source: Canva)

Published:
