Things To Do This Weekend In Mumbai That Will Leave You Wanting For More

A city that never sleeps, Mumbai, is known to be a hub for party lovers, music lovers, foodies and travellers. The city of Mumbai offers a completely exciting weekend for everyone who is looking forward to having a memorable experience. From food festivals to open mic gigs, Mumbai has a myriad of events and several other things to do in the city. Here’s taking a look at some of the best things to do this weekend in Mumbai.

Weekends at Forest campgrounds

Spend your entire weekend in the forest campgrounds of Tala which will give you an exquisite experience right from taking a dip in the pool to watching a movie under the stars. Forest Hills at Tala also offers several exciting games that you can play with your friends and family. Check out their official website for more details.

Styling workshop with Sanjay Kumar

Know more about the world of fashion and learn about style and glamour this weekend with Sanjay Kumar. The event will be held at High Street Phoenix in Lower Parel on March 1 at 4 pm. There is no entry fee for this event, one can just walk-in and let your weekend be all fashionable.

Go Midnight cycling with Trek India

Live your childhood by cycling through the streets of South Mumbai where you can explore and unveil the beauty of the city. The event will commence at 11 pm and the cost would be ₹650 per person with cycle and ₹300 per person without cycle. Visit the official website of Insider.in to know more.

Enjoy brunch at London Taxi

Enjoy some good food along with music that will make you want to groove. This leap day, enjoy with your friends and make it a memorable one. Hop on to the Ground Floor, Trade Centre, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel to enjoy the delicious brunch. For more details call on the official number of the restaurant.

