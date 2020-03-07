Things To Do In Pune This Weekend To Celebrate Women's Day 2020

If you are out there wondering about things to do this weekend, to have an amazing and happy Women’s Day 2020, and you are specifically looking forward to things to do in Pune this Women’s Day 2020, there is good news for you. We have come up with a list of things one can do in Pune this weekend on the occasion of Women’s Day 2020.

Nira Half Marathon

Nira Half Marathon is one of the biggest marathons in Pune. Nira Half Marathon 2020 will be held on March 8, 2020. The Nira Sports Club will be organising this Half Marathon and it will be a good jog for all the women who consider them a fitness enthusiast. The event will take place in Nira, Tal-Purandar, District Pune.

There will be three categories that include a 6K, a 10K and a 21K marathon, which will have different run time. The event will start at 5 am and will end at 10 am. On the occasion of Women’s Day, it is one of the best things to do to stay fit and cherish a healthy life.

One Lyric - Pune's Biggest Poetry Festival

One Lyric - Pune's Biggest Poetry Festival is considered as the biggest poetry festival of Pune. The month of March is considered as the month of books, as the World Book Day falls in this month. To celebrate life and poetry, one can attend this function on March 7, 2020. The event will take place at Gyaan Adab Centre, Plot no.30, Road No.3C, South Avenue, Kalyani Nagar, Pune. Hundreds of poets will be seen attending this function.

EARTHEN - Food Festival

EARTHEN - Food Festival, as the name suggests, is a food festival with a unique theme. The event will focus on food that is cooked with earthen pots. Several cooks in the world use soil to cook food, and it is often being cooked in the soil. Sugar & SPACE will be seen collaborating with Chef Michael Swamy to present some earthen delicacies. The event will take place at Japalouppe Equestrian Centre, Mumbai-Pune Highway, NH-4, Shankarwadi, Pune, Maharashtra 410506, March 7, 2020, from 7 pm to 10 pm.

