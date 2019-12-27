Things To Do This Weekend In Mumbai With Family And Close Friends

Mumbai, the city of dreams, is also touted to be one of the most happening cities of the country. The city is full of liveliness and offers the best weekend experience for everyone who is looking out to have a blast during their weekend. If you are wondering how to spend this weekend in Mumbai, here are some of the best things to do in the city that never sleeps.

Visit Parsi Cafes

When in Mumbai, taste the authentic delicacies at various Irani and Parsi cafes and restaurants. Britannia and Co, Café Military and Dadar Parsi Youth Assembly’s Snack Centre are among the most famous Parsi food places in Mumbai. Mouth-watering dishes like saas ni Macchi, patrani machhi, dhanshak and beri pulao will surely brighten up your mood and tighten up your belly. Tasting authentic Parsi dishes is one of the must-tries for the food connoisseurs in Mumbai.

Mumbai Filmcity

It is often called as Bollywood’s home, the Film City of Mumbai is spread over a whopping 520-acre region. In fact, the location is so huge that it is totally possible to build over 1000 film sets simultaneously at this spot. Since it has served as the iconic location for an endless number of Bollywood films over the years. Visiting this marvellous place is among the best things to do in Mumbai for kids and elders alike.

Jijamata Udyan

It was previously known as Ranchi Bagh meaning Queen’s Gardens, Jijamata Udyan is one of the zoos in the city of Mumbai. Taking a day trip with wild animals and birds would definitely be one of the most adventurous things to do in Mumbai. Also with the awaited penguins in the zoo now open to the public, the zoo proudly shows off its eight friendly and cheerful penguins that are always ready to entertain guests with their adorable moves.

