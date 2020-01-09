Things To Do Near Schiphol Airport In Amsterdam During A Layover

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport is close to the city centre. Travelling between these two destinations take roughly 20 minutes by train. For those, who have a layover in the city even for a few hours can explore the city and some popular tourist attractions near the Schiphol airport. Here is how one can explore Amsterdam in layover:

Eating attractions near Schiphol airport

Amsterdam has plenty of eateries to satisfy anybody’s hungry stomach. But the most famous eateries are the Amsterdam cafes. If one is travelling during spring or summer, they are bound to fall in love with the beautiful experience of enjoying a drink on a patio overlooking the canals. One can also go for traditional Dutch Gouda, mustard, gherkin and rye sandwich. There are other hotspots in the town where one can enjoy a good meal. Thus, gorging on lip-smacking food is one of the main and popular things to do near Schiphol Airport.

Museum attractions near Schiphol Airport

Other than being one of the party hubs of the world, Amsterdam is also rich in history. One of the popular tourist attractions near Schiphol Airport includes visiting the Anne Frank House or the Van Gogh Museum. There is also the Stedelijk Museum with a bar on the eleventh floor which provides a spectacular view of the entire city. Thus, taking a museum tour is also of the fun things to do near Schiphol Airport.

Canal tour near Schiphol Airport

The canals of Amsterdam form one of the most popular tourist attractions near Schiphol airport. One could take a ride on the canal or walk along its bank or sit and enjoy some munchies in the cafes. There are also a number of companies which run tours from outside central station that cost around $20 per person.

Explore the Schiphol Airport

While this may sound strange, but Schiphol airport can be a popular tourist attraction as well. It offers tons of things to do while waiting in transit. There are many duty-free shops, dining spots and bars inside the airport. There are also meditation rooms and prayer halls and a historical museum inside Schiphol airport. There is also a well-stocked library and a casino, XPresSpa which offers massages and other facilities. The Schiphol airport forms a whole in itself. Thus another one of the popular attractions near Schiphol Airport is Schiphol Airport itself.

