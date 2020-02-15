Valentine's Day 2020: Weekend Getaway Ideas & Things To Do In Bangalore

Bangalore is one of the most culturally vibrant cities in India. Though known as the IT Hub of the country, the capital of Karnataka actually has a lot of experience in stores for people than just its wonderful weather. Below is a list of all the things you can do with your romantic partner over Valentine's weekend in Bangalore -

Riverside Camping - Sakleshpur

Though some people enjoy spending Valentine's weekend with their partners at the comfort of their homes, some do seek out and look for something off-beat. At the banks of the river Cauvery, activities like zip-lining and coracle rides are carried out which will definitely keep the adventure seekers busy. Besides this, people looking for a quiet getaway from the busy and loud metro life can peace surrounded by the natural beauty of Sakleshpur.

Embark on a wine trip

Bangalore has an abundance of beautiful vineyards which can help you and your partner to relax during Valentine's weekend. A picturesque walk through acres spread vineyards along with various activities like grape stomping and wine tasting is the reason why wine trips are one of the biggest attractions in Bangalore. Some of the most famous vine yeards in and around Bangalore are Nandi Hill wine tour, Alpine vineyards, SDU vineyards and many more.

Visit Wonderla for thrill and amusement

Wonderla is one of the most famous amusement parks in Karnataka. The park has over 50 land and water-based amusement rides which will keep you and your partner thrilled. Besides this, attractions like musical fountains, virtual reality shows and psychedelic laser light show are also some of the biggest attractions of Wonderla.

Image courtesy - Karnataka World on Instagram