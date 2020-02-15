Valentine's Day 2020: Missed The Day? Here Are Things To Do This Weekend In Pune

Valentine's Day just passed by with couples having an amazing time together. But some people could not plan their Valentine's Day as it was on a weekday. However, the weekend is here and one can take their special one on a weekend getaway in an around Pune. Take a look at how one can spend quality time with their partner in Pune attending different events.
Forest Hills at Tala is offering the best time for couples. They have organised for a camp session where there will be outdoor games and activities for couples, a cosy candlelight dinner and a best-dressed couple competition. It is a new experience and crushes the typical Valentine's day celebrations, also take back lovely memories home with your loved one. Tickets are available online.
Valentine's Day is not just for couples who are in love but also for people who are celebrating self-love alone. Take a trip to Pune and try out the amazing Brazilian restaurant Boteco where they are going to serve a Three Course Meal from their specially curated Valentine's special menu. The meal will include 1 starter, 1 main and 1 dessert and the tickets are available online.
An event where great food meets great live comedy and music. Take your special one and take a trip to this place where they will serve a variety of food and drinks. Starting from Indian to the Middle East to the Mediterranean to the USA & South Asia, all type of Cuisines under one roof to give you that special weekend. Other than the fabulous food, Stand-up artist Gaurav Kapoor will be present to tickle your funny bone and also the talented musician Nikhil D'Souza. One can book the tickets online for the same.
