Things To Do In Indiranagar: Visit These Top 5 Rooftop Restaurants When In Bengaluru

Indiranagar is one of the poshest localities in Bangalore which is mostly famous for their variety of luxury pubs in Bengaluru. Indiranagar is also famous for high-fashion shopping as well, so the next time you are in Bengaluru, try hanging out in these rooftop restaurants post you can enjoy some branded shopping here as well.

Rooftop restaurants in Indiranagar, Bengaluru

The Fatty Bao

Venue: 610, 12th A Main Road, 80 feet Road, 7th Cross, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka

For the days when you feel the urge to eat something Asian, try out The Fatty Bao which as the name suggests specializes in Asian cuisine. It has a stable reputation which is credited due to the celebrity chef Manu Chandra who established this restaurant, the locale is the perfect Asian gastropub. The customer favourites include Char siu bao and pork belly.

Daddy

Venue: 963, 12th Main Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Doopanahalli, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Daddy is a casual bar where you can crash any day without having any qualms about the vibe of the bar as it is perfect for office meetings, after office hang out or even kitty parties. The resto-bar is two stories and is a casual dining hub with rooftop options to suit your dining preference.

Three Dots and A Dash

Venue: No.840/1, 100 ft road, Metro Pillar 56 & 57, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Three Dots and A Dash is a speciality restaurant which boasts of authentic Continental, Italian and European cuisine. The extensive bar will instantly lift up your mood with the decor that is highlighted by wooden sticks, the ambience of the place takes you straight to comfort the instant you enter.

1131 Bar + Kitchen

Venue: 1131, 100 Feet Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Located in east Bangalore, 1131 Bar + Kitchen is a perfect spot for a multi-cuisine restaurant which includes Italian, Continental, North Indian and Asian cuisine along with drinks and spirits. The lavish outdoor seating locale is suitable even for family and friends or for the times when you have an office party. Currently, the resto-bar is at a high demand in Indiranagar, Bangalore for the rooftop options.

Sly Granny

Venue: 3rd Floor, # 618, Above Chicco, 12th Main Rd, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Sly Granny - The Community House offers a wide range of European, American, and Modern Indian dishes. The restaurant offers premium food which could be slightly expensive. However, the authentic and premium quality of food will entice you to visit this place again and again. The rooftop area is designed in such a way that you will feel as if you are sitting in a foreign country, even the interior will remind you of cosy European restaurants.