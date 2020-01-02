Top Rated Day Trips From Dubai To Experience The Best Of The Desert City

Apart from adoring the excellent infrastructure, taking a stroll down the beach, gazing at the world’s tallest tower, Dubai can offer a range of getaways within a day’s time. This Mediterranean mega-city is unexplored in most of its corners, and a one-day trip is just what you need to further dive into Dubai. Here is a guide on a day trip to Dubai!

Find a driver/drive around

If you are a good driver, then book a car, there are several booking points within the city. Otherwise, you can book a rental and hire someone to drive you around. It is highly suggested that you do this in a group. You can drive around the mall. The old Dubai’s scenic buildings will be a treat to the eyes then.

Accommodation

One can find affordable and comfortable stays at Jumeirah, which is a popular tourist choice. There are places available near Downtown if you prefer to stay closer to the hustle and bustle of the city for your one day trip. The stay is not important as you will be out of the room most of the time.

Safaris

If you are in Dubai, you cannot miss out on the desert safari, which is possible to do in one day. You can drive here or go through Platinum Desert Safari packages. It also offers hot air balloon packages for a better view of the deserts. Dune Bashing Expedition is another way to make the most of the one-day trip. The same day you can hop onto a camelback and ride into the sunset.

Heritage

After visiting the Dubai Mall, the Burj Khalifa, you can make your way to Dubai Museum and Bastakia. If there is enough time left on your day trip, then you can explore the rare creek experience in Dubai Creek, Al Shareef district. Lastly, the Jumeirah Mosque is a tourist favourite and is a must-visit. There are one-day packages to the Musandam Peninsula as well.

