Travel Hacks For Men – Best Tips For Business Trips And Vacations

Going on a vacation may be one of the best feelings in the world, but there are a lot of travel details that need to be catered to before one can wave goodbye to the daily routine. Similarly, even business trips require appropriate planning and arrangement for the travel part to be seamless. Whether it is packing bags, carrying all important travel documents, or taking care of the ticket bookings, a lot of planning goes into making a trip successful. With the top travel hacks for men listed in this post, travelling will become easier than before.

Also Read | Travel To Goa: Check Out These Travel Options That Will Fit All The Budgets!

10 Convenient Travel Hacks for Men

Waterproof any shoes with beeswax

In case of a sudden hiking trip in the woods, if your shoes aren’t water-resistant, then make them waterproof. Just procure some beeswax from the local pharmacy and apply it to your shoes.

Scan all important documents on phones

There are chances of one losing their folder of important documents in a foreign land, by accident. Hence, it is better to keep a scanned copy of each document on their phone (as a backup) so that a printout can be taken from anywhere.

DIY travel size toiletries with contact lens containers

Pouring the requisite products into a contact lens container helps prevent too many containers from cluttering the luggage space.

Tie a ribbon to the luggage to recognise it easily

This will help you to identify the bag when it comes out of the baggage claim area, and also prevent unfortunate mix-ups of similar-looking bags at the airport.

Use the incognito mode to book the trip

Try to complete the online travel booking process by switching on the internet browser's incognito mode. This will prevent the travel app from storing history and displaying higher fares for roundabout trips.

Also Read | Budget Trip To Rishikesh: Travel To The Holy City In Under Rs. 7000

Store dirty shoes in shower caps

Shoes that have been soiled or dirtied with mud can be stored in the luggage by placing them in a cheap shower cap bought specifically for that purpose.

Pick the window and aisle seats on an airplane

Not a lot of people willingly book the middle seat. So if one books the window and the aisle seats for two people, then they may have the whole row to themselves.

Carry an empty water bottle in your bag

Instead of purchasing overpriced bottles of water at the airport, one can simply carry an empty water bottle in their hand luggage and fill it up from the airport’s cooler.

Bring liquids by wrapping a plastic cover on their mouth

If one is afraid of spillage from their bottles of lotion or the like, one can wrap a piece of plastic on the mouth of the bottle to secure it.

Carry a Portable Shaving Kit

If you are on a business trip or want to have a new look in certain photos on your vacation, you may want to have a shaving kit handy that does not use up a lot of space in your travel bag.

Also Read | Travel-friendly Winter Snacks That Will Satiate Hunger Pangs On Your Way

Also Read | Ecuador Frog That Travelled 5,000 Miles Found Hiding In Bananas At Northampton Tesco