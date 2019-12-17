Travel To These Snowy Destinations In India To Have Amazing Winter Experience

Bored with beaches and those basic trips you take? Try planning a snowy trip this December. Winter trips offer a view of snow-capped mountains, hot water jacuzzi, and various skiing opportunities. Here are some amazing snowy places in India that you can visit this winter-

Snow destinations in India

Auli

Auli is said to be one of the best ski destinations to enjoy cold winters and snow. Auli is a must-visit place once in your life. If you are a beginner or a proper skier, there are opportunities for both at this place. You can enjoy 2500-3000-meter-high ski slopes here. The slopes are covered with vast forest and snowy hills which just makes it perfect. Auli also has the longest cable car in Asia.

Ladakh

Ladakh is one beautiful, one and the only place that you will visit. It has the cleanest lakes and the best snowy spots that you will view. Sometimes the temperature drops really low at this place, but the snow experience offered here is a must-try. The best places to visit here are Pangong Tso, Kargil, Khardung la, and Nubra valley. April to June is the best time to visit Ladakh. In December, the roads might get blocked because of heavy snowfall.

Gulmarg

Gulmarg is located in Kashmir. It is a very pleasant destination for all winter lovers. It has many luxurious resorts and the place also offers unique and exciting sports adventure. Some popular snow activities here, include skiing which is one of the best adventure sport to try there. Gulmarg also offers a cable car that will show the magnificent snow-capped mountains.

Spiti

Located in Himachal Pradesh, Spiti is one of the best offbeat destinations that must visit, at least once in a lifetime. If you are looking for the best snow adventure, and a peaceful place to hang out with friends, Spiti is the place for you. The valley also offers trekking, fishing, mountain biking, and many other adventures.

