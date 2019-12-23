Trekking Near Bengaluru: Here Are Best 4 Trekking Spots That You Must Visit

Bengaluru is known to be the preferred destination for most young professionals. But not many people are aware of the fact that this scenic city is also is the perfect place for all the trekking enthusiasts for its amazing trails. The trekking enthusiasts need to know about these places in Bengaluru that are just unmissable for an amazing trekking experience.

Here is a look at the trekking spots in Bengaluru

1. Anthargange

The place is known to offer a 3km trek with moderate difficulty along boulders, small hillocks, volcanic rocks and caves. The place is also popularly known for its cave exploration. The tricky trail is also popularly known for overnight camping in the mysterious caves.

2. Madhugiri

Madhugiri is known to be one of the most offbeat spots for trekking in Bangalore. It is also the second-largest monolithic rock after Saranagiri. The one and a half house long trek offers some challenging stretches on the way. At the top of the peak, the architectural ruins of the Gopalkrishna Temple are also worth exploring.

3. Nandi Hills

This exotic place is also known to offer its visitors some amazing picturesque sunset views. Famous Indian warrior Tipu Sultan's summer palace can also be explored here, after climbing up 1200 steps. Not only that, the famous rock outcrop is another popular tourist attraction here, also known as Tipu's Drop.

5. Savandurga Hill

The beautiful place with two popular trails like Billigudda and Krigudaa, the Savandurga hull is known to offer an easy to moderate trekking experience to the trekkers considering its beautiful views. The trekkers can also explore the historical fort of Kempegowda on the way. The night trek here is known to be the main highlight of this place.

