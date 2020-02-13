Valentine's Day 2020: Pocket-friendly Restaurants In Pune For Perfect Dinner Date

Pune is one of the best destinations which attracts many couples for a weekend getaway. Pune is best in its own way and is one of the most liveable cities in India because of its perfect weather which makes it better for romantic getaways and dates. Although Pune also offers various places to chill with family and friends, here are a few places that you must visit with your partner on Valentine’s day. Below, we have listed some of these amazing places in Pune that are a must-visit this Valentine's Day-

Pocket-friendly date places in Pune for Valentine's Day 2020

Malaka Spice

This place is a must-try as it offers an open garden candlelight dinner. Candlelight is the most romantic thing every couple wants to do and an open garden will bring more light to love. This place is the best if you want to spend some quality time with your loved ones. The Sole fish satay, shrimp pad thai is a must-try here.

1000 oaks

1000 oaks is one of the best places for a couple who wants to drink together on valentine’s day. This place is the best to chill out and also have a romantic night. You can also dance with your partner and have the best time of your life. It has seating in both outdoor and indoor areas. This restaurant is also a reasonable place.

Evviva Sky Lounge

Evviva Sky Lounge can be your safest choice on Valentine’s day as it has the best romantic ambiance and vibe. You can have a drink and enjoy the city view under the sky. The restaurant offers Live music, Dj, and many more amenities. This can be the best valentine’s dinner date you can have with your partner. You must try the chocolate phirni and Dahi ke Kebab here. The place is extremely easy on the pocket as well, thus offering an overall fulfilling experience.

