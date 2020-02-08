Valentine's Day 2020: Cafes To Visit In Kolkata For A Romantic Date

There are a number of places in Kolkata where couples can visit to spend some romantic moments together. Be it cafes, restaurants and lounges, one can plan their day according to their preferences. Here are some places you need to check out to spend the perfect romantic restaurant to spend the festival of love.

Best places to go to in Kolkata on Valentine's Day:

Spice Kraft

Located in Ballygunge, Kolkata, Spicekraft has exquisite interiors with soft music going in the background. This is the perfect place to visit on Valentine’s day for a romantic evening and a candle-lit dinner. They serve everything from Lebanese to Middle Eastern, with dishes priced quite reasonably.

Ocean Grill

The ambience of the hotel itself is designed in such a way that it goes with the name of the restaurant. Dining here with your love can be quite romantic and intimate. The hotel also has a buffet system. Make sure to make prior booking as it would be crowded on Valentine’s day.

The Palms

The Palms is located at Southern Avenue and gives you the luxury of eating at a five-star restaurant. They have the best cuisine to offer from North Indian to Oriental. Two of their best cuisines are the Thai and the Chinese cuisines.

Fabbrica Della Pizza

Fabbrica Della Pizza is one of the most affordable restaurants in Kolkata located at the Elgin Road. This place also famous for the best pizzas in town. The décor and the ambience are like icing on the cake and will make your date a cosy one.

Aaira

With a royal and soothing décor, Aaira is located at the Park Street Area and is extremely pocket-friendly. Some of their signature dishes are their North Indian and the Mughlai cuisine. Their dishes like kebabs, starters, soups, biryanis and kulchas are highly recommended.

