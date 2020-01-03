Villas In Alibaug: Best Weekend Getaways Just Two Hours Away From Mumbai

Just two hours away from the island city of Mumbai is Alibaug, which is one of the best weekend getaways with clean beaches and awesome seafood. Check out these affordable villas in Alibaug to spend the first weekend of the year, relaxing.

Top Villas in Alibaug to spend the first weekend of the year

Suhasini Villa

Located in Chaul, Alibaug, this white bungalow will certainly charm you with its royal interiors and delicious home-cooked food. It is surrounded in a locality with Portuguese architecture you could explore during the day. This villa is perfect for a group of 5 and has around 3-4 rooms.

Springfield Villa

Located around 20 minutes away from the jetty, Springfield villa provides free wifi and the best barbeque service. This is one of the best villas to visit available at an affordable price with a pool and other facilities. Moreover, they even have their very own gazebo to relax with a book, by the pool.

Alibaug Holiday Home Villa

Visiting a place located near the sea, provide you with the best sea-food. This helps you in understanding their culture fully. If you do want to experience something like this, do visit Alibaug Holiday home Villa and enjoy a local stay and local food.

Nandai Villa Holiday Home

This 9 room bungalow is another villa you could book for a perfect stay with your family and friends. One of the best parts about this place is it has it's own private access to Kashid, Nandgaon and Murud beaches that will make you enjoy your trip even more.

Saffron Stays

With the private parking lot and a private pool, Saffron stays is another affordable villa you could spend a peaceful weekend at! They have an official website to make a prior booking for the stay, and a group of 4-5 people can perfectly fit in.

