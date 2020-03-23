The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Districts Under Lockdown In India Due To Coronavirus - Check The List

Travel

Which are the 80 districts that are under lockdown in India? The aim is to contain the coronavirus in cities and prevent it from causing any further infection.

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
districts under lockdown

The ICMR has revealed the exploding number of positive Coronavirus cases currently in India as of March 23, amounting to 424. Reportedly, the government had a meeting on March 22, involving chief secretaries of all states, cabinet secretary to PM, and principal secretary to PM regarding the same. As a result, the Union Home Ministry has announced the lockdown of 80 districts in India till March 31. 

Only essential services are ordered to be working in these 80 districts. Even the interstate transport buses, long-distance train services, suburban rail services, metro rail services are all suspended till March 31. Only goods trains are exempted from these suspensions. 

ALSO READ | Countries In The World That Are AFFECTED By Coronavirus; See The Detailed World Map

List of districts

Check out the list of districts situated in India that are ordered to face a lockdown till March 31. The order came in place after the officials had a meeting regarding the rising number of Coronavirus affected patients in India. The districts are mentioned according to different states and Union territories. 

State/UT Districts lockdown

Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam

Nellore

Vijaywada

Vizag

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh

Raipur

Delhi

Central

East Delhi 

North Delhi

North West Delhi

North East Delhi

South Delhi

West Delhi

Gujarat

Rajkot

Surat

Vadodara

Ahmedabad

Haryana

Faridabad

Sonepat

Panchkula

Panipat

Gurugram

Himachal Pradesh

Kangra

Jammu & Kashmir 

Srinagar

Jammu

Karnataka

Bangalore

Bangalore Urban

Kodagu

Kalaburgi

Kerala

Alappuzha

Ernakulam

Idukki

Kannur

Kasargod

Kottayam

Mallapuram

Pathanamthitta

Thiruvananthapuram

Thrissur

UT of Ladakh

Kargil

Leh

Madhya Pradesh

Jabalpur

Maharashtra

Ahmednagar

Aurangabad

Mumbai

Nagpur

Mumbai Sub-Urban

Pune

Ratnagiri

Raigad

Thane

Yavatmal

Odisha

Khurda

Puducherry

Mahe

Punjab

Hoshiarpur

Amritsar

SAS Nagar

SBS Nagar

Rajasthan

Bilwara

Jhunjhunu

Pali

Jodhpur

Sikar

Jaipur

Tamil Nadu

Chennai

Erode

Kanchipuram

Telangana

Bhadradri Kothagudam

Hyderabad

Medchai

Ranga reddy

Nalgonda

Uttar Pradesh

Agra

GB Nagar

Ghaziabad

Moradabad

Lakhimpur Kheri

Lucknow

Uttarakhand

Dehradun

West Bengal

Kolkata
Bihar  

Munger

Patna

Lockdown rules

  • Lockdown refers to an emergency protocol followed in any region where it is being imposed, it restricts the people to leave a specified region. It indicates that you must stay where you are and must not leave the specified area.
  • Although essential supplies in these locations, like grocery shops and pharmacies, are allowed to stay open during the period. However, all the non-essential activities are ordered to be shut for that period of time.
  • Essential activities include going to groceries, pharmacy, to doctor, or on a walk.
  • If anyone breaks the rule, they would face the punishment of either imprisonment of up to one month or a fine of Rs. 200 or even both.
  • The government offices are expected to allow the employees to work from home whereas the offices would be shut down till March 31 or work with minimal staff.
  • The central and state governments will provide relief packages to temporary workers and daily wage workers to aid them during this period

Countries in the world affected by the Coronavirus: Latest reports

Reportedly, only a few countries are left where there have been no occurrences of the Coronavirus positive cases. According to the latest news, four new countries or territories from the Africa region have been the latest countries to report COVID-19 cases (as of March 21). 186 countries are already affected by the COVID-19 infection, as of March 22.

Districts under lockdown, lockdown in india, list of districts, coronavirus in india, lockdown cities

Image courtesy: WHO, Esri (Data depict the numbers till March 22 as reflected on the WHO website)

ALSO READ| Countries In The World That Are NOT Affected By Coronavirus? Here Is A Complete List

How to identify the symptoms of the Coronavirus?

  • Coronavirus affected people can observe respiratory symptoms which range from the common cold to more severe diseases including SARS and MERS.
  • Mild Symptoms include fever, fatigue, and dry cough. Some even experience body ache, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhoea.
  • According to WHO, older patients who have underlying issues of BP, diabetes, cardiovascular issues are more likely to develop serious illness from COVID-19.
  • Severe symptoms include difficulty in breathing and sometimes pneumonia as well. However, people with fever, cough and breathing issues are advised to go for a check-up.
Districts under lockdown, lockdown in india, list of districts, coronavirus in india, lockdown cities

Image courtesy: WHO

Safety measures for coronavirus

ALSO READ| People Spent Time With Family, Read Books During Janta Curfew

ALSO READ| Which Countries Can Indians Not Return From Due To Coronavirus?

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN TAKES OATH AS CM
COVID-19
RAHUL GANDHI ACCUSES CENTRE
India
WHO LAUDS INDIA'S RESPONSE
MHA
MHA SEEKS APPROPRIATE ACTION
IndiGo
INDIGO EMPLOYEES OSTRACIZED
Sonam Kapoor
SONAM DISAPPROVES SWARA'S HAIRCUT