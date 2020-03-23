Districts Under Lockdown In India Due To Coronavirus - Check The List

The ICMR has revealed the exploding number of positive Coronavirus cases currently in India as of March 23, amounting to 424. Reportedly, the government had a meeting on March 22, involving chief secretaries of all states, cabinet secretary to PM, and principal secretary to PM regarding the same. As a result, the Union Home Ministry has announced the lockdown of 80 districts in India till March 31.

Only essential services are ordered to be working in these 80 districts. Even the interstate transport buses, long-distance train services, suburban rail services, metro rail services are all suspended till March 31. Only goods trains are exempted from these suspensions.

Government of India asks states to strictly enforce lockdown, legal action will be taken against violators. #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/pKdr1CHO5A — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

ALSO READ | Countries In The World That Are AFFECTED By Coronavirus; See The Detailed World Map

List of districts

Check out the list of districts situated in India that are ordered to face a lockdown till March 31. The order came in place after the officials had a meeting regarding the rising number of Coronavirus affected patients in India. The districts are mentioned according to different states and Union territories.

State/UT Districts lockdown Andhra Pradesh Prakasam Nellore Vijaywada Vizag Chandigarh Chandigarh Chhattisgarh Raipur Delhi Central East Delhi North Delhi North West Delhi North East Delhi South Delhi West Delhi Gujarat Rajkot Surat Vadodara Ahmedabad Haryana Faridabad Sonepat Panchkula Panipat Gurugram Himachal Pradesh Kangra Jammu & Kashmir Srinagar Jammu Karnataka Bangalore Bangalore Urban Kodagu Kalaburgi Kerala Alappuzha Ernakulam Idukki Kannur Kasargod Kottayam Mallapuram Pathanamthitta Thiruvananthapuram Thrissur UT of Ladakh Kargil Leh Madhya Pradesh Jabalpur Maharashtra Ahmednagar Aurangabad Mumbai Nagpur Mumbai Sub-Urban Pune Ratnagiri Raigad Thane Yavatmal Odisha Khurda Puducherry Mahe Punjab Hoshiarpur Amritsar SAS Nagar SBS Nagar Rajasthan Bilwara Jhunjhunu Pali Jodhpur Sikar Jaipur Tamil Nadu Chennai Erode Kanchipuram Telangana Bhadradri Kothagudam Hyderabad Medchai Ranga reddy Nalgonda Uttar Pradesh Agra GB Nagar Ghaziabad Moradabad Lakhimpur Kheri Lucknow Uttarakhand Dehradun West Bengal Kolkata

Bihar Munger Patna

Lockdown rules

Lockdown refers to an emergency protocol followed in any region where it is being imposed, it restricts the people to leave a specified region. It indicates that you must stay where you are and must not leave the specified area.

Although essential supplies in these locations, like grocery shops and pharmacies, are allowed to stay open during the period. However, all the non-essential activities are ordered to be shut for that period of time.

Essential activities include going to groceries, pharmacy, to doctor, or on a walk.

If anyone breaks the rule, they would face the punishment of either imprisonment of up to one month or a fine of Rs. 200 or even both.

The government offices are expected to allow the employees to work from home whereas the offices would be shut down till March 31 or work with minimal staff.

The central and state governments will provide relief packages to temporary workers and daily wage workers to aid them during this period

Countries in the world affected by the Coronavirus: Latest reports

Reportedly, only a few countries are left where there have been no occurrences of the Coronavirus positive cases. According to the latest news, four new countries or territories from the Africa region have been the latest countries to report COVID-19 cases (as of March 21). 186 countries are already affected by the COVID-19 infection, as of March 22.

Image courtesy: WHO, Esri (Data depict the numbers till March 22 as reflected on the WHO website)

ALSO READ| Countries In The World That Are NOT Affected By Coronavirus? Here Is A Complete List

How to identify the symptoms of the Coronavirus?

Coronavirus affected people can observe respiratory symptoms which range from the common cold to more severe diseases including SARS and MERS.

Mild Symptoms include fever, fatigue, and dry cough. Some even experience body ache, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhoea.

According to WHO, older patients who have underlying issues of BP, diabetes, cardiovascular issues are more likely to develop serious illness from COVID-19.

Severe symptoms include difficulty in breathing and sometimes pneumonia as well. However, people with fever, cough and breathing issues are advised to go for a check-up.

Image courtesy: WHO

Safety measures for coronavirus

ALSO READ| People Spent Time With Family, Read Books During Janta Curfew

ALSO READ| Which Countries Can Indians Not Return From Due To Coronavirus?