Districts Under Lockdown In India Due To Coronavirus - Check The List

The ICMR has revealed the exploding number of positive Coronavirus cases currently in India as of March 23, amounting to 424. Reportedly, the government had a meeting on March 22, involving chief secretaries of all states, cabinet secretary to PM, and principal secretary to PM regarding the same. As a result, the Union Home Ministry has announced the lockdown of 80 districts in India till March 31.
Only essential services are ordered to be working in these 80 districts. Even the interstate transport buses, long-distance train services, suburban rail services, metro rail services are all suspended till March 31. Only goods trains are exempted from these suspensions.
Check out the list of districts situated in India that are ordered to face a lockdown till March 31. The order came in place after the officials had a meeting regarding the rising number of Coronavirus affected patients in India. The districts are mentioned according to different states and Union territories.
|State/UT
|Districts lockdown
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Prakasam
Nellore
Vijaywada
Vizag
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Raipur
|
Delhi
|
Central
East Delhi
North Delhi
North West Delhi
North East Delhi
South Delhi
West Delhi
|
Gujarat
|
Rajkot
Surat
Vadodara
Ahmedabad
|
Haryana
|
Faridabad
Sonepat
Panchkula
Panipat
Gurugram
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Kangra
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Srinagar
Jammu
|
Karnataka
|
Bangalore
Bangalore Urban
Kodagu
Kalaburgi
|
Kerala
|
Alappuzha
Ernakulam
Idukki
Kannur
Kasargod
Kottayam
Mallapuram
Pathanamthitta
Thiruvananthapuram
Thrissur
|
UT of Ladakh
|
Kargil
Leh
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Jabalpur
|
Maharashtra
|
Ahmednagar
Aurangabad
Mumbai
Nagpur
Mumbai Sub-Urban
Pune
Ratnagiri
Raigad
Thane
Yavatmal
|
Odisha
|
Khurda
|
Puducherry
|
Mahe
|
Punjab
|
Hoshiarpur
Amritsar
SAS Nagar
SBS Nagar
|
Rajasthan
|
Bilwara
Jhunjhunu
Pali
Jodhpur
Sikar
Jaipur
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai
Erode
Kanchipuram
|
Telangana
|
Bhadradri Kothagudam
Hyderabad
Medchai
Ranga reddy
Nalgonda
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Agra
GB Nagar
Ghaziabad
Moradabad
Lakhimpur Kheri
Lucknow
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata
|Bihar
|
Munger
Patna
Reportedly, only a few countries are left where there have been no occurrences of the Coronavirus positive cases. According to the latest news, four new countries or territories from the Africa region have been the latest countries to report COVID-19 cases (as of March 21). 186 countries are already affected by the COVID-19 infection, as of March 22.
