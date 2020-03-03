Ronaldo Gifts IPhones And Plane Tickets To Valladolid Players After Espanyol Win Last Week

Valladolid owner Ronaldo Luiz Nazario de Lima couldn't appreciate his squad members enough after their win over Espanyol last month. A crucial win for Valladolid vs Espanyol boosted their prospects of survival in LaLiga. According to Spanish journalist Marino Marcos, Brazilian legend Ronaldo gifted iPhones and plane tickets to his players after they achieved their targets for the season.

Valladolid owner Ronaldo gifts iPhones and plane tickets: Valladolid vs Espanyol

Goals from Sandro Ramirez and Sergi Guardiola secured a win 2-1 for Valladolid vs Espanyol on February 23. That moved the Blanquivioletas seven points clear of the relegation zone. Espanyol are currently at the bottom of the table but Valladolid owner Ronaldo was still pleased with the result as his team climbed up to the 15th place on the LaLiga table.

La victoria ante el @RCDEspanyol dejó algo más que tres puntos en el vestuario del @realvalladolid. @Ronaldo premió a los jugadores con un iphone y unos billetes de avión para que viajen en sus vacaciones. Jefes del mundo, tomad nota, son pequeños detalles que siempre gustan...😉 — Marina Marcos (@marinamarcosp) March 2, 2020

Valladolid owner Ronaldo gifts iPhone and plane tickets: Not for the first time

This isn't the first time the Brazilian legend has rewarded his squad in such a grand manner. Last season, Valladolid avoided the drop and Ronaldo took his squad to Ibiza for a vacation in order to celebrate their efforts on the pitch.

Valladolid vs Espanyol: LaLiga table

Following their win against Espanyol, Valladolid climbed seven points adrift of the drop zone. However, with 12 games remaining, the LaLiga results for Espanyol must improve if they want to remain in the Spanish top division. They are currently tied on 20 points at the bottom with Leganes.

