Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Abrar Qasi Opens Up About Working With Ekta Kapoor

One of the longest-running shows in the history of StarPlus Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starring Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel is coming to end as it will be replaced by its spin-off titled Yeh Hai Chahatein starring Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in the lead roles. The producer of the show, Ekta Kapoor had revealed the news on her Instagram profile as she shared the promo of the show while the lead actor Abrar Qasi too recently shared a new promo of the show on his Instagram. Qasi also had some things to say about working with Ekta Kapoor.

Also Read | Yeh Hai Chahatein Lead Star Shares Pictures Of Her Character; See Here

Abrar Qasi opens up about working with Ekta Kapoor

Extremely excited about his new project, Abrar Qasi stated that he feels very fortunate to be working with 'Ekta Ma'am' as he used to watch her shows since his childhood and also had a dream to work with the Tsarina someday. He further added that he did not expect his dream to come true in such an early stage of his career and feels blessed as he was in complete awe of her when he met her for the first time during the briefing of the show.

Also Read | Hindi TV Serials: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein And Other Popular Television Shows Based On Books

Abrar, along with the latest promo, also shared the first look of his character from the show Yeh Hai Chahatein which will air on 10:30 pm on StarPlus. Abrar was recently seen playing a goon in Colors TV's Gathbandhan, but will now be seen in a completely new avatar for Yeh Hai Chahatein wherein he will be seen playing the role of Rudrakh Khurana, who is a rockstar.

Also Read | After Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi And Karan Patel To Star In Another Project?

Also Read | Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Karan Patel Shares A Heartfelt Post As The Show Completes 6 Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.