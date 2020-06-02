Why The PM Narendra Modi- US President Donald Trump Call Is Vital

On Tuesday, June 2, NewsMobile Editor-in-Chief Saurabh Shukla weighed in on the telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. He highlighted the significance of India and the US working together at a juncture when the former is facing Chinese troops at the border and the world is grappling with COVID-19. Shukla also mentioned that reforming the WHO came under discussion between the two leaders. According to him, this was crucial as India is now the Chair of WHO.

Saurabh Shukla remarked, "PM Modi and US President Donald Trump had a very important conversation. At a time when the world is grappling with China-induced COVID-19, countries like India and the US need to cooperate and work together. At a juncture when India is facing Chinese troops on the LAC, the two leaders discussed that as well. Forging a joint partnership against China is very important for both the countries. Also, the PM spoke about the need for greater cooperation. They also spoke about reforming the World Health Organization. Do remember, the US has already announced that it will pull out of WHO. India is now the chair of WHO. So, there is clearly some kind of a middle ground that can be found when the PM goes for the G7 Summit."

He added, "China is going to be a key discussion point. Both countries realise that China has misled the world by not telling the world about COVID-19 when the outbreak happened in Wuhan. They managed to shut every other Chinese city but continued to allow Chinese citizens to travel to other parts of the world."

'G7 is a preeminent global body'

Shukla cited the importance of India attending the G7 Summit in the post-COVID-19 era. Thereafter, he noted that PM Modi had discussed the current law and order situation in the US as well. He opined that PM Modi getting the invite to G7 would add further momentum to the Indo-US relationship.

"G7 is a preeminent global body, especially in the post-COVID-19 era. To have India taking some of these global decisions when it sits with countries like the US at this summit. Also, the PM did express his thoughts on the situation in the US. India has had some amount of experience in handling situations like this. So, PM Modi and the US President Donald Trump discussed that issue as well," the NewsMobile Editor-in-Chief said.

He elaborated, "PM Modi getting this invite to G7 which is going to be a very very critical global summit is strategically significant. It also will add further momentum in the Indo-US ties which have actually seen an upward movement in the last few months."

