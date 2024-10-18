sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 22:50 IST, October 18th 2024

Richard Branson Returns to Ballooning, Joins Space Perspective for 2025 Stratospheric Mission

Richard Branson will co-pilot Space Perspective's first crewed stratospheric balloon flight in 2025, on a 6-hour journey with stunning Earth views.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Richard Branson Returns to Ballooning, Joins Space Perspective for 2025 Stratospheric Mission
Richard Branson Returns to Ballooning, Joins Space Perspective for 2025 Stratospheric Mission | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:50 IST, October 18th 2024