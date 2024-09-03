sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:53 IST, September 3rd 2024

Nasa Reveals Source of Unusual Sound Reported by Sunita Williams, Wilmore

The mysterious "sonar-like" sounds reported by Wilmore aboard the ISS have been identified with Nasa saying that eerie sound was coming from an audio feedback.

Reported by: Digital Desk
NASA, astronauts, Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore
Sunita Williams, Wilmore Report Strange Noises From Starliner, Nasa Reveals Source of Sound | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
