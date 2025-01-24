Debate With Arnab: Nitesh Rane Weighs In On Saif Medical Marvel, Draws Sushant Case Parallels

Five days after being attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence, Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on January 20. The actor, looking fit and cheerful, waved at fans gathered outside his building complex. However, his speedy recovery has raised eyebrows, with Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane making a controversial remark.

Rane questioned the authenticity of the attack, hinting that Saif might have been "acting" and comparing the situation to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The minister accused the "Bollywood lobby" of selective outrage, asking why there was silence during Sushant’s tragic case.

The comments have sparked a heated debate, with many criticizing Rane for undermining Saif’s ordeal. As the controversy unfolds, the focus remains on the unanswered questions surrounding the attack and its aftermath.