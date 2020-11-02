Is P. V. Sindhu Retiring? Fans React To Indian Star's Latest 'retirement' Post

India's ace shuttler P. V. Sindhu sent fans into a frenzy after she posted a cryptic message on social media. The 2016 Olympic Games silver medallist shared a message on Twitter suggesting that she was retiring and conceded that the Denmark Open was the "final straw" for her. However, in a twist that will bring relief to her fans, it isn't badminton that the 25-year-old is retiring from.

Is P. V. Sindhu retiring? P. V. Sindhu retirement rumours create a buzz after cryptic social media post

P. V. Sindhu took to social media and shared a post which read: "Denmark Open was the final straw, I retire." The words ‘I RETIRE’ were written in capital letters and certainly had badminton fans reeling in shock at the sheer suddenness of the move. However, fans were pleased to see their shock short-lived with the series of images that followed. P. V. Sindhu calmed some nerves and used the opportunity to create awareness regarding the coronavirus pandemic after the headline-grabbing announcement.

The ace shuttler wrote that she was planning to come clean on her feelings for a while and admitted that she has been struggling to deal with her emotions lately. The 25-year-old wrote that the coronavirus pandemic has been an eye-opener for her.

P. V. Sindhu added that while she could train hard to fight the toughest of opponents till the final shot of the game, she cannot fight the virus alone. She added that being at home all this while and reading about so many heart-breaking stories online had her question herself and the world around her.

The two-time Commonwealth medallist wrote that not being able to represent India at the Denmark Open was the final straw and she had subsequently decided to "retire". P. V. Sindhu mentioned that she decided to retire from substandard hygiene standards and the lackadaisical attitude towards Covid-19.

The 25-year-old wrote that the future generations are relying on the current generation and we together must defeat the virus. P. V. Sindhu added that unprecedented times require unprecedented measures and went on to justify the retirement post so that people stand up and take notice.

P. V. Sindhu career: Fans react to shuttler's retirement post

The star shuttler further added that while she could not participate in the Denmark Open, she will train twice as hard for the upcoming Asia Open. The 2016 Olympic silver medallist wrote that she refused to go down without a fight, and will not give up until she conquers this fear. Fans were impressed by P. V. Sindhu's campaign and expressed their relief after she refuted claims of retirement from the sport.

This was legit my first reaction after reading the words 'I retire'

Don't scare us like this ;_; pic.twitter.com/cxx6wGfDRI — Smriti Sinha (@smritisinha99) November 2, 2020

No one retires from Life. So I sustained the mini heart attack. 🙏👍 — Francis Joseph (Educator) (@Francis_Joseph) November 2, 2020

My reaction while reading this.

More power to you champion @Pvsindhu1. pic.twitter.com/hK7YlAsK1z — Durgansh Dixit (@DurganshDixit) November 2, 2020

The 25-year-old is currently in London as she prepares for next year's Asia leg of the Badminton World Federation's calendar. Sindhu's move to London courted controversy with many suggesting a rift with coach Pullela Gopichand being the reason for her temporary relocation. However, the 25-year-old has denied those claims and suggested that the move to England was for a few weeks to assist recovery and work on her nutrition.

(Image Courtesy: P. V. Sindhu Twitter)