PV Sindhu Posts Cryptic 'I Retire' Tweet, Kiren Rijiju Reacts Saying 'gave A Mini Shock'

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday expressed shock after ace shuttler PV Sindhu posted a cryptic tweet stating "I Retire". Sindhu had taken to Twitter to raise awareness over the Coronavirus Pandemic to urge people to not take it lightly even as all the economic activities have resumed.

You actually gave a mini shock @Pvsindhu1 but I had unflinching faith in your power of determination. I'm sure you have the strength and stamina to bring many more laurels for India 🇮🇳! https://t.co/D4VIT7Poyv — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 2, 2020

The lengthy post of Sindhu started by saying "Denmark Open was the final straw" with the words "I retire" in big and bold letters. Thereafter she clarified that she may have given her fans a mini heart attack but she did it for everyone "to sit up and take notice" of the post and the message it gives to everyone in the light of the pandemic.

"I've been thinking about coming clean with my feelings for a while now. I admit I have been struggling to deal with it. It just feels so wrong, you know. That's why I'm writing today to tell you that I'm done. It's understandable if you're shocked or confused but by the time you finish reading this you would have learnt about my point of view, and hopefully, will support it too," Sindhu wrote in her tweet.

'How to defeat this invisible virus'

"This pandemic has been an eye-opener for me. I could train hard to fight the toughest of opponents, tooth and nail, right till the final shot of the game. I have done it before, I can do it again. But how do I defeat this invisible virus that has the entire world in a fix? It has been months at home and we still question ourselves every time we step out. Internalizing all this and reading about so many heart-breaking stories online has got me to question a lot about myself and this world we live in. Not being able to represent India in the Denmark Open was the last straw," the badminton player said.

"Today, I choose to retire from this current sense of unrest. I retire from this negativity, the constant fear, uncertainty. I choose to retire from a complete lack of control over the unknown. Most importantly, I choose to retire from substandard hygiene standards and our lackadaisical attitude towards the virus," she added.

"I may have given you guys a mini-heart attack; unprecedented times require unprecedented measures. I guess I needed to get up guys to sit up and take notice. That being said, we must be hopeful about the light shining at the end of the tunnel. Yes, Denmark Open didn't happen but that won't stop me from training. When life comes at you, one must come back twice as hard. So will I for the Asia Open. I refuse to give up without putting up a solid fight. I refuse to give up without conquering this fear. And will carry on doing so till we have a safer world," Sindhu concluded.

Sindhu made her international debut in 2009. Sindhu has been a recipient of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan awards. She had won silver medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2018 Asian Games. Last year, she had won a gold medal at the BWF World Championships. Sindhu is the only Indian shuttler to have won a silver medal at the Olympics. She is the first Indian to become the Badminton World Champion and the first Indian woman to earn an Olympic Silver medal.

