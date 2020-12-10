PV Sindhu Working On 'strokes And Fitness' With British Players Ahead Of Scheduled Return

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu has been training in England since October, keeping a track of her fitness and nutrition. The 25-year-old is currently training under a team of experts at the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI), as she builds up her fitness ahead of her scheduled return in January. The badminton player has been regularly sharing her fitness updates on her social media, and how now opened up about her training routine in England.

Also Read: PV Sindhu Training Hard For Asia Tour In January 2021, Shares Video With Fans: Watch

How PV Sindhu's fitness routine is helping the Indian badminton star

The Rio Olympics 2016 silver medalist has been training in England alongside British shuttlers Toby Penty and Rajiv Ouseph at the National Training Centre as well and recently opened up about her entire England experience. Speaking to the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) website, PV Sindhu admitted that it was a different feeling to train in England. The 25-year-old explained that she has trained in different places, and she is always learning new things.

Talking about her experience of training alongside British badminton players, PV Sindhu pointed out how each player has a different game with different mindsets. She also expressed satisfaction about being able to take different approaches with players and coaches while in England. Sharing an example, PV Sindhu explained how players such as Rajiv Ouseph have given her a different perspective when it comes to improving her defence.

Also Read: PV Sindhu, Sania Mirza Weigh In On Iconic Rafael Nadal-Roger Federer Rivalry In Tennis

While concluding on the topic of her training in England, PV Sindhu assured everyone that she feels 100% ahead of her return to competitive action. The 25-year-old pointed out that without the burden of back-to-back tournaments she has had a chance to work on her strokes and fitness levels. The badminton ace also said that the break has allowed her to become a stronger person physically and mentally.

When will PV Sindhu return?

PV Sindhu last played a match in March at the All England Open and has not played a competitive match since. The world champion was earlier set to return in the Uber Cup in October, but the PV Sindhu return was postponed after the coronavirus situation grew worse in the country. The shuttler also withdrew from the Denmark Open due to concerns with COVID-19.

Also Read: PV Sindhu Reveals Rejecting THIS Profession After Father Inspired Her To Play Badminton

The Indian badminton star also explained her decision to move to England for training, which had raised eyebrows when it was first announced. PV Sindhu said that as badminton was restarting for her in January, she did not want to stop training. The 25-year-old is scheduled to make her highly anticipated return with the Asian leg of the BWF tournaments, which is set to begin in January. While the Asian leg will begin with two Thailand Open events from January 12, the events will be followed by the BWF World Tour Finals.

Also Read: PV Sindhu Takes 2 Month 'break' From National Camp; Now In UK For Nutrition & Recovery

Image Credits: PTI