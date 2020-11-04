PV Sindhu Training Hard For Asia Tour In January 2021, Shares Video With Fans: Watch

Some weeks ago, Indian shuttler PC Sindhu pulled out of the recently-concluded Denmark Open. Like many other badminton stars, Sindhu cited health concerns and would prefer to directly make an appearance for the upcoming Badminton Asia Tour in January. The 25-year-old is currently on a break from the national training camp in Hyderabad and even flew to London for special training.

Also read | PV Sindhu takes 2 month 'break' from national camp; now in UK for nutrition & recovery: PV Sindhu training

PV Sindhu training for the Badminton Asia Tour scheduled in January begins

"Getting ready for Asia Tour," Sindhu wrote for both the videos she uploaded. One video was a short clip of her training on the court, taken from a distance. She even added "sweat analysis" hashtag, which was connected to her second video, which was a boomerang capturing her arm. Followers left words of encouragement on Sindhu's post, thrilled to see the shuttler preparing, especially after the recent "I Retire" tweet from the World Champion.

Also read | 'I RETIRE...': PV Sindhu drops big bold shocker; adds critical caveat in fine-print

On November 2, PV Sindhu shared a cryptic tweet which highlighted the words "I Retire". While Sindhu is definitely not retiring, fans complained about going through a mini heart attack for the scare. However, the Olympic-hopeful was actually talking retiring from the "current state of unrest". She even spoke about the Denmark Open she withdrew from and the COVID-19 crisis, which everyone must overcome together. While her tweet gave fans a scare, the highlighted words caused everyone to read her actual words.

Also read | PV Sindhu says getting back into rhythm was easier for her, will prepare for Badminton Asia Tour

Happy to be in England and working with GSSI over the next few weeks on my nutrition and recovery with @rrandell86 ! 3 months to Asia tour and this is best chance to work on things and improve !! pic.twitter.com/07PSqweiHu — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) October 18, 2020

In a recent interview, Sindhu discussed her training post the quarantine. While she was away from badminton for some time, Sindhu found it easy to get back into rhythm. The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist added that because she was training at home already "it was not tough" for her, though it took a few weeks for her to get used to it.

The shuttler recently went to London, where she worked with Gatorade Sports Science Institute's Rebecca Randell. As per her posts – which shut down rumours of a rift with her family – she was in London to focus on her recovery and nutrition, helping her train for the upcoming badminton tournaments. As per recent BWF rules, she will not be getting a direct invitation to the World Tour Final despite being the World Champion.

Also read | PV Sindhu's 'I retire' tweet draws comparisons to MS Dhoni addressing retirement rumours: PV Sindhu retirement

(Image credits: PV Sindhu Instagram)