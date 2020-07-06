Ranveer Singh's Affable Bond With Badminton Great And Father-in-law Prakash Padukone

Bollywood icon Ranveer Singh celebrates his 35th birthday on Monday, July 6. The actor has carved out a niche for himself in the industry after bursting onto the scene in 2010 and has become of the one of the finest Hindi film actors over the past few years. Ranveer Singh tied the knot with Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone in 2018 and their wedding was one of the most talked about events in the country that year. On the Ranveer Singh birthday occasion, here's how the Gully Boy star has blended right into his better half's family and his bond with father-in-law Prakash Padukone.

Ranveer Singh birthday: Actor pays tribute to father-in-law Prakash Padukone

Earlier this year, on the 40th anniversary of Prakash Padukone's famous win at the All England Badminton Championships, Ranveer Singh penned a heartfelt tribute for his father in law. In an Instagram post, the Gully Boy star said that Deepika Padukone's father changed the fate of badminton by creating history at London’s Wembley Arena. Ranveer Singh wrote that Prakash Padukone's victory was an unprecedented landmark victory that shines everlastingly in the annals of time.

Deepika Padukone also lauded her father's efforts and claimed that his contribution to badminton was immeasurable and thanked him for inspiring her with his dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work.

Pappa,



Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable!



Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication,discipline,determination and years of hard work!



They don’t make you like you anymore...



We love you and are proud of you!



Thank You for being you!❤️ https://t.co/GjMV7lpd59 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 23, 2020

Ranveer Singh birthday: Actor's bond with Deepika Padukone's father

Ranveer Singh shares an affable relationship with his father-in-law and it is no secret that the Padmaavat star shares an intimate bond with his wife's family. In fact, in an Instagram chat recently that Ranveer Singh had with India's football captain Sunil Chhetri, Deepika Padukone playfully urged her spouse to join Prakash Padukone's badminton academy if he wishes to harbour any hope of defeating her in badminton as he was an 'embarassment'.

The 35-year-old Singh had attended the opening ceremony Prakash Padukone's and cricketer Rahul Dravid's sports academy. Ranveer took time for a selfie with the badminton legend and captioned it as 'GOD OF BADMINTON' on his Instagram story.

Ranveer Singh also attended another awards ceremony with his wife's family, where Prakash Padukone was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Deepika and Ranveer both joined him on stage as the "Padukone family" along with the badminton legend's wife Ujjala Padukone.

Ranveer Singh birthday: Ranveer-Deepika to star in 83

Ranveer Singh will portray the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in the upcoming movie 83. The film directed by Kabir Khan will revive around India's triumphant 1983 World Cup campaign where India surpassed all odds to win the tournament. Deepika Padukone will play a cameo in the film, portraying the role of Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife in the movie. The movie is slated to release on Christmas Eve this year after it's initial April release was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Image Credit: Ranveer Singh Instagram)