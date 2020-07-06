Ranveer Singh Names Favourite Cricketer And Its NOT Virat Kohli Or Kapil Dev

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh celebrated his 35th birthday on Monday. The Bajirao Mastani star has been one of the most bankable actors in the Hindi film industry since bursting onto the scene in 2010 and has enjoyed a stellar career so far. Like many young actors from Bollywood, Ranveer is also an avid cricket fan and has time and again openly showcased his love for the game. On the Ranveer Singh birthday occasion, here's a throwback to when the Gully Boy star named his favourite cricketer.

Ranveer Singh birthday: Bollywood star names MS Dhoni as his favourite cricketer over Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev

Ranveer Singh is a passionate Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fan so it is no surprise that his favourite cricketer is their captain MS Dhoni. In a video uploaded by CSK's official social media accounts, the flamboyant actor praised MS Dhoni's captaincy skills and showed his support for the 'Men in Yellow'. Watching the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings qualifier at the Wankhede Stadium, Ranveer Singh said that MS Dhoni captained the team brilliantly and his genius helped CSK restrict SRH to a low score. While CSK were in a spot of bother during the match, the Bollywood star hoped the team pulled through and hailed the former India captain as his 'Jaan'.

Ranveer Singh choosing MS Dhoni as his favourite cricketer comes as a surprise to many, with the Padmaavat star being line to play Kapil Dev in the movie '83, based on India's 1983 World Cup win. His wife, Deepika Padukone supports the Royal Challengers Banglore in the IPL, captained by Dhoni's successor Virat Kohli.

Furthermore, Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut alongside Anushka Sharma, who married Virat Kohli in December 2017. None of these could deter the Simmba star from supporting his 'hero' MS Dhoni and cheering for CSK in the IPL.

Ranveer Singh birthday: Ranveer Singh career so far

Ranveer Singh rose to fame from his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat, a 2010 romance comedy where he was paired with Anushka Sharma in the lead role. The 35-year-old then went on to make a name for himself with a series of critically acclaimed movies, starring in Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy and Bajirao Mastani. The Befikre star has two movies lined up for release in 2020, 83, where he plays the role of Kapil Dev and cop-drama Sooryavanshi where he reprises his role from Simmba.

(Image Credit: Ranveer Singh Instagram)