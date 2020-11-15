Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap Meet Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur In Shimla

Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal and her husband Parupalli Kashyap on November 15 visited Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. While taking to Twitter, Thakur shared an image of Nehwal, along with her husband, with a caption that read that the players paid a “courtesy call” on him at his residence, Oakover, Shimla. The Himachal Pradesh CM also added that he hopes their visit will be “memorable”.

“A warm welcome to Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal on her arrival at Devbhumi Himachal. Today, Nehwal paid a courtesy call at our official residence, Oakover, Shimla. I am sure that you will like the beautiful natural beauty here and your visit will be memorable,” Thakur tweeted.

देवभूमि हिमाचल पधारने पर भारतीय बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी साइना नेहवाल जी का हार्दिक स्वागत-अभिनंदन।



आज नेहवाल जी ने हमारे सरकारी आवास ओकओवर,शिमला में शिष्टाचार भेंट की



मुझे विश्वास है आपको यहां की प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य से परिपूर्ण खूबसूरत वादियां काफी पसंद आएगी व आपका यह दौरा यादगार रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/aOauAGAUAt — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) November 15, 2020

Nehwal and Kashyap’s trip to Maldives

Meanwhile, last week, Nehwal and Kashyap were in the Maldives, enjoying the holiday at the exotic locale. Saina Nehwal recently also revealed that she will only start the season from January, and it now seems like the star couple has decided to take a break before that. Nehwal posted a series of pictures of herself along with her husband, as they enjoyed the scenic destination.

Parupalli Kashyap matched Saina Nehwal’s social media activity, with the 34-year-old posting a series of pictures on his accounts as well. Along with sharing the pictures, Parupalli Kashyap wrote that travel is the only thing that one can buy that makes them richer.

Both Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap had earlier made headlines after they pulled out of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament earlier this month. Speaking to the press, Saina Nehwal confirmed that she is not suffering from any injury, as she explained that it would have made sense to feature in the tournament had other events not been cancelled. Notably, the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup events which were set to mark the restart of the badminton calendar were cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

