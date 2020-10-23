Saina Nehwal Leads Celebrities' Wishes For Kapil Dev's Quick Recovery Post Heart Attack

On Friday, Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev suffered from a heart attack and was immediately hospitalized in Delhi. The World Cup-winning cricketer had to undergo angioplasty in the middle of the night. Indian celebrities, politicians and athletes were quick to reach out via social media, praying for his speedy recovery.

Kapil Dev health: Saina Nehwal hoped for a speedy recovery after cricket legend suffers a heart attack

Wishing u speedy recovery sir @therealkapildev 🙏... — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) October 23, 2020

"Wishing u speedy recovery sir," wrote Saina Nehwal, praying for a healthy recovery. The 30-year-old Indian shuttler was quick to tweet, tagging the Indian cricketer as well. Fans appreciated her message, also flooding comments with good wishes, hoping the 61-year-old legend recovers quickly. Harsha Bhogle, Krunal Pandya and actors Angad Bedi, Rahul Bose and Riteish Deshmukh were among those who prayed for the former Team India captain's speedy recovery.

Indian celebrities wish for Kapil Dev's speedy recovery

Wishing the big-hearted, mighty Kapil Dev a speedy recovery. So much more to do. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 23, 2020

Wishing @therealkapildev ji a speedy recovery. Get well Soon Sir. pic.twitter.com/VNF5B60lMA — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 23, 2020

I pray for the speedy recovery of Shri #KapilDev Ji.



A cricket legend, his performance and India's victory in the 1983 cricket WC is firmly etched in all our memories.



With all our prayers, I'm sure he'll get well soon! pic.twitter.com/Rwc5YBRCQK — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) October 23, 2020

Wishing you the speediest of recoveries @therealkapildev sir 🙏 — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) October 23, 2020

Praying for you Speedy recovery @therealkapildev Kapil uncle. Waheguru sukh rakhe.✊️❤️ — ANGAD BEDI “Anshuman Saxena” (@Imangadbedi) October 23, 2020

As per reports, Kapil Dev was admitted to Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi early in the morning after complaining of chest pain. He is said to be in a stable condition now, after undergoing angioplasty. He was admitted at around 1:00 AM, and is currently under close supervision. Dr. Atul Mathur is said to be supervising Kapil Dev, who is expected to be discharged soon.

Till date, "The Haryana Hurricane" is regarded as one of the best all-rounders cricket has seen. Under his captaincy, India won the 1983 World Cup in England. Currently, a film on his life is being shot and is based on the 1983 World Cup win.

(Image credits: AP, Kapil Dev Instagram)

