Saina Nehwal Leads Celebrities' Wishes For Kapil Dev's Quick Recovery Post Heart Attack

Indian Olympic shuttler Saina Nehwal tweeted about Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev's health and wishes for his recovery after he suffered a heart attack.

Written By Devika Pawar
Last Updated:
Saina Nehwal

On Friday, Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev suffered from a heart attack and was immediately hospitalized in Delhi. The World Cup-winning cricketer had to undergo angioplasty in the middle of the night. Indian celebrities, politicians and athletes were quick to reach out via social media, praying for his speedy recovery. 

Also read | Kapil Dev proud to invest in futuristic Indian AI startup possessing 14 patents

Kapil Dev health: Saina Nehwal hoped for a speedy recovery after cricket legend suffers a heart attack

"Wishing u speedy recovery sir," wrote Saina Nehwal, praying for a healthy recovery. The 30-year-old Indian shuttler was quick to tweet, tagging the Indian cricketer as well. Fans appreciated her message, also flooding comments with good wishes, hoping the 61-year-old legend recovers quickly. Harsha Bhogle, Krunal Pandya and actors Angad Bedi, Rahul Bose and Riteish Deshmukh were among those who prayed for the former Team India captain's speedy recovery. 

Also read | Did you know 83 cast almost lived at Kapil Dev's home at one point during movie's prep? Kapil Dev movie

Indian celebrities wish for Kapil Dev's speedy recovery

Also read | Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev suffers heart attack; undergoes angioplasty at Fortis Delhi: Kapil Dev heart attack

As per reports, Kapil Dev was admitted to Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi early in the morning after complaining of chest pain. He is said to be in a stable condition now, after undergoing angioplasty. He was admitted at around 1:00 AM, and is currently under close supervision. Dr. Atul Mathur is said to be supervising Kapil Dev, who is expected to be discharged soon. 

Till date, "The Haryana Hurricane" is regarded as one of the best all-rounders cricket has seen. Under his captaincy, India won the 1983 World Cup in England. Currently, a film on his life is being shot and is based on the 1983 World Cup win. 

Also read | Saina Nehwal remembers "phenomenal" APJ Abdul Kalam on 89th birth anniversary: Saina Nehwal Twitter

(Image credits: AP, Kapil Dev Instagram)

 

First Published:
COMMENT

