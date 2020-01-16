LeBron James Calls His Lakers Teammate Alex Caruso 'G.O.A.T.'

Alex Caruso continues to remain one of the most important players for the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James and Anthony Davis might star for the Lakers every week, but Caruso continues to impress with his consistency and his all-round abilities. Last month, LeBron James referred to Alex Caruso as the 'G.O.A.T' in his Instagram story. Caruso recently confirmed that James has actually nicknamed the 25-year-old as the greatest of all time or 'G.O.A.T'.

.@TheSteinLine has gotten a lot of scoops, but with all due respect, this might top them all: LeBron recognizes the 🐐https://t.co/mEydDebNbz pic.twitter.com/vfuPR2wQ6B — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) January 14, 2020

Speaking to The New York Times, Alex Caruso revealed that every time he meets LeBron James, he calls him 'G.O.A.T'. Caruso, who is also been called as the 'Bald Eagle', admitted that the first couple of times James threw him off with the remark. However, now it has become an everyday thing.

LeBron James has pulled ahead to No. 1 in fan voting in the second round of All-Star returns. Alex Caruso and Tacko Fall kept climbing, too. pic.twitter.com/tfP6yYuXPY — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 9, 2020

Alex Caruso continues to remain a fan-favourite with his performances off the bench. He is averaging 5.9 points, 2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season. Caruso is one of just four players in the NBA to average over one steal (1.0) a game in under 20 minutes. With LeBron James led Lakers pushing for the NBA championships, Caruso's importance is strongly felt among his teammates.

LeBron James on Alex Caruso

Lakers’ LeBron James on Alex Caruso: “Every time he’s in the game, he’s a plus guy. He can do so much. He can defend at a high level. He’s very smart. He’s very tough. To have him on this ball club is a luxury.” pic.twitter.com/IKmeIG2HDq — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 14, 2020

Following the Lakers' 128-99 victory over Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night (Tuesday IST), LeBron James publicly praised Alex Caruso, labelling him as 'a luxury' to have on the team.

Caruso speaks on his dunking abilities

Caruso's high-flying dunking abilities mean that fans have repeatedly called for the 25-year-old star to participate in a Slam Dunk Contest. However, according to Alex Caruso, he is not the type of a dunker who would excel in a Slam Dunk Contest.

"I don’t have the off-the-bounce, between-the-legs dunks. My goal is to win. I’m pretty much an all-business guy.” - Alex Caruso

LA Lakers' 9-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday night (Thursday IST) after they fell to a narrow 119-118 defeat to Orlando Magic. They will face Houston Rockets next on Saturday night (Sunday IST).

