Kobe Bryant's 11-month-old Daughter Takes First Steps, Vanessa Bryant Shares Proud Moment

On the Memorial Day weekend, Vanessa Bryant shared an adorable video of her and Kobe Bryant's youngest daughter – 11-month-old Capri Bryant. She shared the video on Monday, which also featured her sister Sophie. Kobe Bryant, their 13-year-old Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26.

The short video on Capri taking her first steps has the words 'yay' written on it as Vanessa exclaims at Capri. She proudly looks at the 11-month-old toddler, saying that she is proud of her and knew that she could do it. 'My Baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean' her Instagram caption read as she informed her followers of how Capri walked from her aunt Sophie to her.

Capri Bryant turned ten months old in April, and Vanessa Bryant compared her to her late daughter after she dressed Capri in Gianna's clothes. Vanessa and Kobe tied the knot in 2001 and would have celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary if not for the NBA legend's untimely death. Bryant and Vanessa had four daughters – Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri. After Bryant and Gianna's death, Vanessa has regularly posted on her Instagram account, sharing updates about her daughters along with tributes and posts to honour her daughter and her husband.

