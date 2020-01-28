Allen Iverson MUGGED For Over $500K In Philadelphia, Police Looking For Suspect: Reports

Former NBA star Allen Iverson had his jewellery reported to be worth $500,000 robbed on Monday. Multiple reports suggest that the Philadelphia Police Department have a picture of the man accused and are currently searching for him.

This pictured suspect is wanted for allegedly stealing $500,000 worth of jewelry belonging to former NBA star Allen Iverson.



Cops say the suspect removed the items from Iverson’s backpack at a Philadelphia hotel when he was not present - WPVI pic.twitter.com/SLj3azcxub — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 28, 2020

Allen Iverson jewellery was stolen at Sofitel, Philadelphia

NBC Philadelphia broke the news on Monday that stated Allen Iverson had his backpack snatched, which contained his valuable jewellery. The report further adds that the crime happened around 10:30 AM EST (9:00 PM IST) on Monday at the Sofitel Hotel at 120. S, 17th Street in Philadelphia.

The police have so far failed to identify the suspect but have been described as a thin man, approximately 6-feet tall and around 20 years of age. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, red shirt, dark pants and black and white sneakers.

Allen Iverson 76ers and NBA career

Allen Iverson was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1996 NBA Draft and spent 12 seasons with the Eastern Conference side in two stints. An 11-time NBA All-Star Allen Iverson retired in 2011. Iverson, 44, registered 24,368 points, 3,394 rebounds and 5,624 assists in his career. He had his No.3 jersey retired by the 76ers before being inducted to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

Allen Iverson honours Kobe Bryant with emotional message

Allen Iverson: "Words cannot express how I'm feeling today. The only 2 words that ring in my head- devastated and heartbroken. We are not okay. But we will find the strength to pull through this together because that's what Kobe would want us to do." pic.twitter.com/ENxrlAWLE7 — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) January 27, 2020

