ANA Vs BAY Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks And Other Game Details

FC Bayern Munich will be playing against the Anadolu Efes Istanbul in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Friday, November 29 at 11:00 PM IST (Friday, November 29 6:30 PM CET). The game will take place at Sinan Erdem Dome in Ataköy, Bakırköy, Istanbul, Turkey. Bayern are ranked 12th on the points table with 4 wins and 6 losses. On the other hand, Efes are ranked 2nd with 8 wins and 2 losses. You can play the ANA VS BAY match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the ANA VS BAY Dream11 predictions and squad details.

ANA vs BAY preview and injury update

Efes, who are last years runners-up, are on a four-game winning streak. They won two games during the double-round week, which was last week that included a big win over Milan. Bayern, on the other hand, have lost four of their last five games. They lost their last game at home against Panathinaikos. While Efes will look to continue their winning streak, Bayern will try to bag the win to rise up the points table. Adrien Moerman and Bryant Dunston will be sidelined for the upcoming ANA vs BAY game.

Also read | Allen Iverson loves Stephen Curry, finds similarities between himself and Warriors star

ANA vs BAY squads

FC Bayern Munich squad

Jason George, Thomas Bray, Alex King, Petteri Koponen, Greg Monroe, Vladimir Lucic, Maodo Lo, Nihad Dedovic, Paul Zipser, Demarcus Nelson, Diego Flaccadori, Danilo Barthel, Mathias Lessor, Joshua Huestis, Leon Radosevic, Sasha Grant and Matej Rudan.

Also read | Lionel Messi reminds me of Stephen Curry: NBA star Steve Nash

Anadolu Efes Istanbul squad

Shane Larkin, Rodrigue Beaubois, Chris Singleton, Yigitcan Saybir, Dogus Balbay, Mustafa Kurtuldum, Tolga Gecim, Omercan Ilyasogu, Seatac Sanli, Bugrahan Tuncer, Tibor Pleiss, Vasilije Micic, James Anderson, Alec Peters, Bryant Dunston and Krunoslav Simon.

Also read | LeBron James thanks ‘07 Spurs defence for helping him sharpen shooting skills

ANA vs BAY Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Maodo Lo

Shooting-guards: Shane Larkin, Rodrigue Beaubois, Petteri Koponen

Small-forwards: Krunoslav Simon, Paul Zipser

Power-forwards: Chris Singleton

Centre: Tibor Pleiss

Anadolu Istanbul start as outright favourites to win the game.

Note: The ANA vs BAY Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also read | NBA: US Army Sergeant's surprise for son during 76ers vs Kings game wins the internet over